Connect with us

Sports

Women’s hockey falls 4-2 in the home opener

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


BOX SCORE

SAINT PETER, Minn. –Gustavus’s ice hockey team for women fell 4-2 against Bethel University on Tuesday-evening. The Gusties are now 0-1 overall because the match does not fall under conference play.

Both teams started strongly on the defensive to remain scoreless in the first two frames. Gustavus was able to create multiple scoring opportunities, beating the Royals 11-6 before entering the third period. Bethel started the score at 4:53 from Lindsey Muntifering.De Gusties quickly answered back with the first goal of the season Tina Press (Jr., Cottage Grove) score just five seconds later, without help.

When pressure from both teams increased, the Royals were able to take a 2-1 lead with a goal from Lexi DeBace.Gustavus tried to retaliate with an extra player and an empty net, giving Bethel a scoring opportunity to take a 3-1 lead against Kennedi Mitchell with one minute left in the period.

Again the Gusties were able to respond quickly. Five seconds later, freshman defenderSophia Coltvet (Fy., Arden Hills) claimed her first collegiate goal unaided to make it a blood-curdling one-goal game. Gustavus withdrew his goalkeeper for one last attempt to even the score before Julia McAplin secured Bethel’s final goal.

Obviously we have work to do, we weren’t in match form, so it’s nice to play some non-conference games to get going, said Head Coach Mike Carroll. I was very impressed with Sophia Coltvet, she did a great job and that is very encouraging. Our breakdowns in the lead technique are very easy to correct, it is all going to be fine and our players know what we need to do to do better and were convinced that we will.

Both Katie McCoy (So., Grafton, Wis.) and Emilia Helms-Leslie (Jr., Fairbanks, Alaska)saw time in the net with McCoy making five saves on five shots in 30:25 minutes played and Helms-Leslie making nine saves on 11 shots in the remaining 28:16 minutes played.

The Gusties are back in action when they host the University of St. Thomas Saturday night for a game at 7pm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: