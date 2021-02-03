Women’s hockey falls 4-2 in the home opener

BOX SCORE

SAINT PETER, Minn. –Gustavus’s ice hockey team for women fell 4-2 against Bethel University on Tuesday-evening. The Gusties are now 0-1 overall because the match does not fall under conference play.

Both teams started strongly on the defensive to remain scoreless in the first two frames. Gustavus was able to create multiple scoring opportunities, beating the Royals 11-6 before entering the third period. Bethel started the score at 4:53 from Lindsey Muntifering.De Gusties quickly answered back with the first goal of the season Tina Press (Jr., Cottage Grove) score just five seconds later, without help.

When pressure from both teams increased, the Royals were able to take a 2-1 lead with a goal from Lexi DeBace.Gustavus tried to retaliate with an extra player and an empty net, giving Bethel a scoring opportunity to take a 3-1 lead against Kennedi Mitchell with one minute left in the period.

Again the Gusties were able to respond quickly. Five seconds later, freshman defenderSophia Coltvet (Fy., Arden Hills) claimed her first collegiate goal unaided to make it a blood-curdling one-goal game. Gustavus withdrew his goalkeeper for one last attempt to even the score before Julia McAplin secured Bethel’s final goal.

Obviously we have work to do, we weren’t in match form, so it’s nice to play some non-conference games to get going, said Head Coach Mike Carroll. I was very impressed with Sophia Coltvet, she did a great job and that is very encouraging. Our breakdowns in the lead technique are very easy to correct, it is all going to be fine and our players know what we need to do to do better and were convinced that we will.

Both Katie McCoy (So., Grafton, Wis.) and Emilia Helms-Leslie (Jr., Fairbanks, Alaska)saw time in the net with McCoy making five saves on five shots in 30:25 minutes played and Helms-Leslie making nine saves on 11 shots in the remaining 28:16 minutes played.

The Gusties are back in action when they host the University of St. Thomas Saturday night for a game at 7pm.