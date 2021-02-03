Hockey Canada names Roberto Luongo Assistant GM for the 2022 Olympics

Doug Armstrong (Sarnia, Ont./St. Louis, NHL) has been appointed general manager. He will be accompanied by an associate general manager Ken Holland (Vernon, BC / Edmonton, NHL), assistant general managers Ron Francis (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont./Seattle, NHL), Roberto Luongo (Montreal, Que./Florida, NHL) and Don Sweeney (St. Stephen, NB / Boston, NHL), and senior vice president of national teams Scott Salmond (Creston, BC).

The Canadian Men’s Olympic Team Management Group is overseen by Tom Renney (Cranbrook, BC), chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, and Scott Smith (Bathurst, NB), the organization’s president and chief operating officer.

“It is an exciting time to introduce the members of the Canadian management group, each bringing a tremendous amount of international and championship experience that will benefit our team as NHL players can compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics,” said Renney. “Under Doug’s leadership, as well as that of our entire management group, we are delighted to commission them to lead us into 2022, with the opportunity to oversee our staff and players as they compete for an Olympic gold medal. “

Armstrong takes control for the first time as general manager of the Canadian Olympic Men’s Team, having previously served as a member of the management group in 2010 and 2014, winning a pair of gold medals. His international resume also includes the 2016 Hockey World Cup as general manager, gold medals at the IIHF World Championship in 2007 (special assistant) and 2016 (senior advisor), and silver in 2008 (assistant general manager) and 2009 (general manager). He was also on the world’s staff in 2002 and 2013. Armstrong is in his 11th season as general manager of the St. Louis Blues, winning the Stanley Cup in 2019 and the NHL GM of the Year Award in 2011-12 . Previously, he spent 16 years with the Dallas Stars, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1999 as assistant general manager.

Holland has a wealth of international experience and served in the management group of the Canadian Olympic Men’s Team in 2010 and 2014 and won two Olympic gold medals. He also served as General Manager of Team Canada at the 2006 IIHF World Championship, won silver as assistant general manager in 2005 and was part of the management group in 2013. The Netherlands is in its second season as general manager and president of hockey operations at the Edmonton. Oilers, who joined the Oilers after 22 seasons as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, including three Stanley Cup championships (1998, 2002, 2008). He spent more than 35 years with the Red Wings as a player, scout and management, winning another Stanley Cup in 1997 as an assistant general manager. In 2019, the Netherlands was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category.

Francis won a silver medal with the Canadian management group at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and was co-general manager of the 2018 Spengler Cup when Canada finished second. As a player, Francis represented Canada only once and won a silver medal at the 1985 IIHF World Championship. Two-time Stanley Cup Champion (1991, 1992), 2007 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and one of the Top 100 NHL Players, he stands ranked second all-time in assists (1,249), fourth in games played (1,731) and fifth in points (1,798) in NHL history. He was named general manager of the Seattle Kraken in July 2019 after 12 seasons in the Carolina Hurricanes front office, serving as executive vice president of hockey operations and general manager from 2014-18.

Luongo will make his debut with the management group, where he will be trusted for his playing experience and lead the goalkeeper evaluation. He is no stranger to the Winter Olympics, having scored for Team Canada in eight games at three Olympics (2006, 2010, 2014) and won gold in his last two appearances. He also played in four IIHF World Championships, won two gold medals (2003, 2004) and one silver (2005), along with a Hockey World Cup Championship in 2004. He was also Top Goaltender at the 1999 IIHF World Junior Championship, backstopping Canada to silver. Luongo is one of only three goalkeepers in the NHL to have played more than 1,000 games, finishing with 1,044 over a 19-year career. He was named twice on the NHL Second All-Star Team (2003-04, 2006-07), won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2010-11, and ranks third in all-time wins (489).

Sweeney will join the management group for the first time. He once represented his country as a player and helped Canada to a gold medal in the 1997 IIHF World Championship. Sweeney is in his sixth season as general manager of the Boston Bruins, winning the NHL GM of the Year Award in 2018-19 when the Bruins Reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and led the team to the Presidents’ Trophy in 2019-20. He played 15 of his 16 NHL seasons with the Bruins, helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1990 and joined rejoined the organization in 2006 as director of player development. He became assistant general manager in 2009 and won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Salmond was promoted to senior vice president of national teams at Hockey Canada in 2018 after serving as vice president of national teams for four years. In this position, Salmond oversees all activities of the Canadian men’s, women’s and parahockey teams. He has helped Canada win gold medals in two Winter Olympics (2010, 2014), four IIHF World Championships (2003, 2004, 2015, 2016), five IIHF World Junior Championships (2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2018), one IIHF U18 World Championship (2013), one IPC World Para Hockey Championship (2017) and one Winter Paralympic Games (2006), as well as a World Cup hockey championship (2016) and a Spengler Cup three-turf (2015, 2016), 2017). Salmond joined Hockey Canada in 2001 and has held senior positions throughout his tenure with the organization.

The management group will work together to select the coaching and support staff that will help lead Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, to be announced at a later date.

