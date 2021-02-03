Sports
Catamount Football completes 10th preseason practice
Cullowhee, NC Amid some of the coldest temperatures of the non-traditional spring, the Catamount soccer team trained in full pads for nearly two hours on Tuesday in the tenth preseason practice session. The 12-period training included individual and team sessions, focusing on the basics and installed for both attack and defense.
“I am really proud of the effort and discipline with which our football team is currently playing,” said WCU head football coach. Mark Speir after the 10th session of his spring squad. “These coaches do a phenomenal job of holding our players accountable for the little things that have plagued us over the years. Our players are excited; they are now walking around with a different attitude and that comes from how they prepare and work here. how they attack their meetings and the weight room. It’s just a different feeling. “
With only a limited number of training sessions in the fall and three non-conference road games, freshman defensive coordinator Andy McCollum and the defensive unit continues to learn and grow together this spring. But the veteran assistant coach stressed the importance of the competition in the fall, which has helped motivate both players ‘and coaches’ defenses.
“The attitude was great,” said McCollum of WCU’s defense. “They’ve come here and have had a good day every day, but we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve had a few (player) additions this spring that we didn’t have in the fall. That will help us out. the field is getting better. “
McCollum was referring to the three games in Fall two against the Top 25 FBS league with two of the best offensive units in the country providing him, the coaching staff and the player to go back, judge and learn from at preparing for spring. conference slate.
Across the street from the attack, sophomore attack coordinator John Holt repeats McCollum in that the three games delivered an invaluable experience in the fall and only increased competition across the field in several positions. And while the coaching staff had hoped to be on the two-deep at this point of the preseason, Holt explained that operating in a COVID world increases the importance of perceived depth across the field.
“It has definitely been different, but we’re excited to be out of here,” said Holt. “I think we’re growing every day with a bunch of guys standing up for us. They’ve worked, taken the time to get better. I feel like it looks good every day. Basics and the things you need to do to to be successful and I think our boys will take up that challenge. “
He added, “We are very close, but something we do in a lot of positions is try to be prepared in this COVID era to be able to play some other staff. I tell our guys a lot that we need 22 players. need to get out there and I feel like we’re developing that depth of missing a man because of the protocols in place. That’s what we’re working towards every day. ”
WCU’s spring schedule continues to take shape:
Start times for three of WCU’s road games in the spring season have been announced by the host institutions. The Catamounts will visit chromatic conference rival Furman on Saturday, February 20 at 2pm to open the season, while match two at Samford’s Seibert Stadium kicks off at 1pm ET / Noon CT in Birmingham, Ala. Also the Blue Ridge Border The fight against regional rivalry with ETSU is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick in Johnson City on March 27, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.
Game times and attendance policies for Western Carolina’s four SoCon home games this spring will be announced in the coming days as campus officials continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in the region and follow all executive orders issued by the state.
WCU’s pre-season training continues Wednesday afternoon in shells. In accordance with ongoing COVID protocols and with the ongoing construction on the facade of the Ramsey Center, all WCU pre-season practices remain closed to the public. Wednesdays are also traditional spring national signing day with Speir and the Catamounts aiming to complete the inbound class by 2021. WCU added nine in the early signing period in mid-December, two of which were mid-semester, adding three others at the beginning of spring.
Wright accepts position in South Florida:
WCU football assistant and defensive tackles coach Reuben Wright has accepted a position as a defensive analyst on the freshman staff of South Florida head coach Jeff Scott, it was officially announced Jan. 29. Wright worked as a staff member at Cullowhee for four seasons, first as the running backs coach and the last two on the defensive staff.
Wright joins another former WCU defensive quality control assistant, Xavier Dye, on the Bulls’ staff. Dye was on WCU during the 2013 season.
Keep track of everything Catamount Football and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (FB.com/CatamountSports) and Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountsFB).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]