Catamount Football completes 10th preseason practice

Cullowhee, NC Amid some of the coldest temperatures of the non-traditional spring, the Catamount soccer team trained in full pads for nearly two hours on Tuesday in the tenth preseason practice session. The 12-period training included individual and team sessions, focusing on the basics and installed for both attack and defense.

“I am really proud of the effort and discipline with which our football team is currently playing,” said WCU head football coach. Mark Speir after the 10th session of his spring squad. “These coaches do a phenomenal job of holding our players accountable for the little things that have plagued us over the years. Our players are excited; they are now walking around with a different attitude and that comes from how they prepare and work here. how they attack their meetings and the weight room. It’s just a different feeling. “

With only a limited number of training sessions in the fall and three non-conference road games, freshman defensive coordinator Andy McCollum and the defensive unit continues to learn and grow together this spring. But the veteran assistant coach stressed the importance of the competition in the fall, which has helped motivate both players ‘and coaches’ defenses.

“The attitude was great,” said McCollum of WCU’s defense. “They’ve come here and have had a good day every day, but we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve had a few (player) additions this spring that we didn’t have in the fall. That will help us out. the field is getting better. “

McCollum was referring to the three games in Fall two against the Top 25 FBS league with two of the best offensive units in the country providing him, the coaching staff and the player to go back, judge and learn from at preparing for spring. conference slate.

Across the street from the attack, sophomore attack coordinator John Holt repeats McCollum in that the three games delivered an invaluable experience in the fall and only increased competition across the field in several positions. And while the coaching staff had hoped to be on the two-deep at this point of the preseason, Holt explained that operating in a COVID world increases the importance of perceived depth across the field.

“It has definitely been different, but we’re excited to be out of here,” said Holt. “I think we’re growing every day with a bunch of guys standing up for us. They’ve worked, taken the time to get better. I feel like it looks good every day. Basics and the things you need to do to to be successful and I think our boys will take up that challenge. “

He added, “We are very close, but something we do in a lot of positions is try to be prepared in this COVID era to be able to play some other staff. I tell our guys a lot that we need 22 players. need to get out there and I feel like we’re developing that depth of missing a man because of the protocols in place. That’s what we’re working towards every day. ”

WCU’s spring schedule continues to take shape:

Start times for three of WCU’s road games in the spring season have been announced by the host institutions. The Catamounts will visit chromatic conference rival Furman on Saturday, February 20 at 2pm to open the season, while match two at Samford’s Seibert Stadium kicks off at 1pm ET / Noon CT in Birmingham, Ala. Also the Blue Ridge Border The fight against regional rivalry with ETSU is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kick in Johnson City on March 27, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.

Game times and attendance policies for Western Carolina’s four SoCon home games this spring will be announced in the coming days as campus officials continue to monitor COVID-19 trends in the region and follow all executive orders issued by the state.

WCU’s pre-season training continues Wednesday afternoon in shells. In accordance with ongoing COVID protocols and with the ongoing construction on the facade of the Ramsey Center, all WCU pre-season practices remain closed to the public. Wednesdays are also traditional spring national signing day with Speir and the Catamounts aiming to complete the inbound class by 2021. WCU added nine in the early signing period in mid-December, two of which were mid-semester, adding three others at the beginning of spring.

Wright accepts position in South Florida:

WCU football assistant and defensive tackles coach Reuben Wright has accepted a position as a defensive analyst on the freshman staff of South Florida head coach Jeff Scott, it was officially announced Jan. 29. Wright worked as a staff member at Cullowhee for four seasons, first as the running backs coach and the last two on the defensive staff.

Wright joins another former WCU defensive quality control assistant, Xavier Dye, on the Bulls’ staff. Dye was on WCU during the 2013 season.

