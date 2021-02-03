Garces tennis coach Johnston Hill is retiring | Sport

After two decades of success on the court, longtime Garces tennis coach Barb Johnston Hill hoped to hang her clipboard on her own terms.
The 62-year-old Rams coach planned to coach for another season before retiring in May.
But the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a broken left wrist sustained from a fall in her new home forced Johnston Hill to speed up her timetable.
With the spring tennis season still in the air, Johnston Hill announced her retirement on Monday.
It was an honor to be in Garces, said Johnston Hill. I’ve met some great, great people. And coached some great players and student athletes. It was just a privilege and I hate to quit.
With the original plans to move to Las Vegas with her husband, David, and their two dogs at the end of the school year, the postponement of the girls tennis season from fall to spring allowed Johnston Hill to move earlier. The family moved in late August, with the old coach planning to commute to Bakersfield to coach the team when and if the tennis season started in the spring.
But the day before her birthday, Johnston Hill broke two bones in her left wrist and sustained tissue damage when she tripped over one of her dogs and fell awkwardly. Due to the injury, she had to be in a cast in recent weeks. She has to see her doctor on Wednesday to have the cast removed, but expects a pin to be inserted and she will be in a cast for another six weeks.
I thought I would work this year because I wanted to coach and do another year to see what was going to happen, said Johnston Hill, who didn’t think it would be safe for her to go from Las Vegas to Bakersfield with one hand. to drive. . But you know, if you live 300 miles away, it just didn’t go as planned. So I just had to make the decision that was right for my family and me.
In 20 years as the Garces girls tennis coach, Johnston Hill led her teams to five Central Section championships and 11 league titles. Coaching the boys from 2000 to 2015, she led the Rams to section crowns in 2004, 2007-08, and won seven national championships.
The key to Barbs coaching, and I hope other coaches take note of this, is that she didn’t do the work of our private coaches, said Alexsia Drulias, who was on three double champion teams from the Central Section at Garces. She kept our swings and our grips the same, but she taught us to move, predict and anticipate. And she taught us trends and strategies. While technique is a big part of tennis, she understood tennis better than anyone in high school. And she always knew what it took at the end of the day. And one thing she always told my sister and I in our big games is play to win, don’t play to lose. Which I think encompasses everything she has taught all our players.
The 2020 graduate won three Central Section doubles championships and teamed up with her older sister Anastasia to win the 2016 Central Section doubles title. She is now a freshman at UCLA with the ambition to play for the school club’s tennis team and try out for the Bruins dance crew.
It’s definitely hard to describe Barb, Drulias said. She’s just a unique lady, and my dad (Tom) always says that Barb is one of the best people he knows. And I think that sentence is one of the best people you don’t really need adjectives to explain it. She’s just consistent with her coaching all over, consistent with how she treats people, she’s so loving and I’m so happy to call her one of our closest family friends now so I know I’ll be in touch with her always.
While Johnston Hill is recovering a bit, she already has plans to spend her free time when she’s back to health. She and her husband plan to fish on Lake Meade and Johnston Hill has joined the Lake Las Vegas Rowing team, which she says she had only done in the gym, but now hopes to continue on the water .
But she says the transition from the daily grind of the high school tennis coach won’t be easy.
“It just leaves a little hole in your heart,” said Johnston Hill, holding back tears. It’s been so much fun and such a big part of my life. You haven’t been doing anything for over 20 years when it’s not fun and you aren’t having a good time.
“Coaching with (Garces assistant) Nate Holmes (for the past 14 years) has been just so much fun and we’ve done some good things at Garces. a really good core of players out there, and when the pandemic is over I know they are going to do great things, it will be fun to follow them.