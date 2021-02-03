Boise State Football Staff Adds Recruitment Positions





American football

2-2-2021 5:33:00 PM

BOISE, Idaho Eli Mandel and Kiyoshi Harris are latest additions to Boise State football staff, Bronco’s head coach Andy Avalos announced Tuesday. “From the moment we got back, we’ve been talking about being elite in everything we do, and that starts with recruiting,” Avalos said. “We have recruited elite, talented coaches and will do the same with the student athletes who choose to join this fraternity. first-class men we are proud to be part of this program. “ Mandel will serve as the recruiting director, while Harris will be the recruiting relations / player staff coordinator. “This is like a dream come true to be here in Boise State,” Harris said. “I am incredibly grateful that Coach Avalos gave me this opportunity, and that I am around such wonderful people. I have been in the coaching business for a while but am impressed with the professionalism here and how they welcomed me. . This place has a great tradition, and I can’t wait to get started building that foundation. Coach Avalos is building something special here in Boise and I’m honored to be a part of it. “ “I’ve spent some time with quite a few Broncos in the past, and I’m thrilled to be part of this tradition and build on what has been achieved here before,” said Mandel. “Working with Coach Avalos to find the right guys to suit our environment is what I’m really looking forward to. I can’t wait to get to work and look forward to meeting Bronco Nation.” Mandel has five years of experience working in Pac-12 schools. After working one season as a student manager and another as a quality control intern at Washington, Mandel worked for two seasons as a recruiting assistant for the Huskies under former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen. Last season, Mandel worked under Avalos as an assistant director of defense recruitment at Oregon. Mandel received his bachelor’s degree in economics in Washington in 2017. Harris arrives in the Treasure Valley with more than 20 years of coaching experience. Most recently, he was the head coach at Independence (Kan.) Community College. He took over a program that was 2-8 in 2018 and won the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference in 2019 while setting an 8-2 record. The Pirates didn’t play last fall due to COVID-19. He began his prep-level coaching career in 1998. After six seasons, he transitioned into the JUCO ranks as the offensive / tight coaches at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, from 2004-06. Harris spent two seasons as the offensive line / running race coordinator at College of the Desert (Palm Desert, California) before returning to Chaffey as the recruiting coordinator / offensive line coach in 2009. He held that role for two seasons and was promoted. to Assistant Head Coach / Attack Coordinator in 2010. After a stop at the University of Redlands in 2012 to coach the tight ends / fullbacks, Harris returned to Chaffey for a third stint. As a run game coordinator / recruiting coordinator / offensive line coach, he helped Chaffey win the Mountain Conference in 2013 and capture the 2015 Western State Bowl. He spent the 2017-18 seasons at Independence as the offensive line coach / recruiting coordinator before becoming head coach. Harris graduated from Rocky Mountain College in 1998 with a degree in Physical Education / Health and added a Masters in Physical Education to Azusa Pacific in 2001.

