Local hockey teams donate pay tribute to Bishop Feehan’s injured player

Last Tuesday, Bishop Feehan’s senior hockey player AJ Quetta crashed his head against the boards in a road game against West Springfield.

Quetta lay motionless on the ice until a stretcher appeared and took him to the nearby BayState Medical Center in Springfield. The next day, Quetta was transported to Mass General Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his spine.

“The outpouring of support is incredible,said AJ’s father Anthony Quetta, Sr., on the GoFundMe page dedicated to AJ’s hospital treatment and recovery. The people were incredible and my wife Nicole and I are grateful. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and emergency responders for their extraordinary efforts to help our son. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the heartfelt statements of support. …

Thank you again for keeping AJ in your prayers.

The GoFundMe page for Quetta raised nearly $ 775,000 on February 3, more than 77 times their original $ 10,000 goal.

“It’s a sad time, but a silver lining I think is to see how the hockey community has surrounded the family,” said freshman Dover-Sherborn / Weston hockey coach Alex Marlow.

The Raiders raised more than $ 1,000 for Quetta and his family. It was actually $ 1,010 to be exact, the extra 10 was Quetta’s hockey number.

“The symbolic fact is that the last number we got was his jersey number,” said Marlow. “I contacted Connor (Burke) and said we would close this Monday and send the payment and he texted me back when he sent it and said it ended at $ 1,010.

“It’s a bit scary and maybe a hopeful sign you’d like to think about.”

The Algonquin Girls Hockey Team raised $ 900 for the GoFundMe page.

“I spoke to the team the next morning and we decided we would raise money,” said Mike Hodge, Tomahawks’ girls hockey coach. “Anyone who wanted to contribute gave some money. Some kids gave $ 10 or $ 15, others $ 100.

“We put it together pretty quickly. I was very proud of the kids and their parents,” Hodge added. “Hockey is a small world. I’ve seen many teams gather and do things. I can’t imagine what this poor family is going through. Every little bit helps and I’m very proud of my kids.”

Hodge made a donation himself, as did Hopkinton’s hockey coach Chris MacPherson, whose team put together a video supporting Quetta and his family.

“That came from the captains of the Westwood girls’ hockey team,” MacPherson said. They contacted the TVL coaches and wanted to put together a compilation of small short videos that sent him thoughts, prayers and support.

“As soon as I saw that, I immediately forwarded it to my Captain Ronnie Shamus,” MacPherson added. “He took the bull by the horns and got it ready for the day (Friday). He wrote a little script and he got the idea to have the team around him and tap the stick.”

In the video, Shamus says, “Hey AJ, on behalf of the Hiller hockey and high school community, we just wanted to let you know we’re pulling for you and hope you get well soon.

“10 strong!”

For Shamus, Quetta’s injury hits a little close to home.

“It just goes to show that you can’t take any shift, competition, practice, or day for granted,” said Shamus, who has friends who are good friends of Quetta. “One minute you’re enjoying high school hockey and time with friends, and the next thing you know could be a situation where I’m just erratic picking toe in the boards and I’m so injured. be thankful for what you have because you never know when it will change.

“It just sends you to a place where you think, what if that was my teammate? I knew him, but what if he was someone close to me,” added Shamus. “I look around my team and who I’ve played with in the past, what if that happened to them? To me? How terrible that was. I can’t imagine what his family and close friends are going through.”

Shamus also donated to Quetta’s fund.

“One of my friends I played summer baseball with is actually pretty good friends of his, so he sent me the link to donate quite early,” said Shamus.

Other teams have hung a No. 10 shirt on their team bench, such as the Holliston boys’ hockey team, while others plan to do something for Quetta and his family in the near future.

“The DCL wanted to do something like a league, which adds up to about $ 9,000,” said Lincoln-Sudbury boys hockey coach Matt Carlin. “My rationale is that each player would donate $ 25 each, which would be about $ 500, and then the coaching staff and I would match that.

“We would then put our number 10 behind our couch, so that has been the plan until now.”

While COVID-19 has canceled the Jim Gormley Cup / Classic at the Gallo Arena, the directors of that tournament still plan to award a scholarship to Quetta. AJ Quetta Scholarship Fund.

The Boston Bruins also donate the proceeds from their 50/50 raffles from February 1 to February 13 to Quetta and his family.

Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist with the Daily News. He can be reached at 508-626-3987 or[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @EWints.