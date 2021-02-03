Colorado records $ 1.2 billion for 2020 in sports betting with record December

The hits just keep coming with regard to US states announcing record months with regard to sports betting.

This week it was Colorado, breaking a record in November and surpassing that in December with $ 284.6 million, ending the year at $ 1 billion plus.

According to figures released by the Colorado Division of Gaming on Monday, the deal represented a 23% increase in December from $ 231.2 million in November. However, taxes collected in December were $ 531,489, down from $ 793,820 in November. In total, the Centennial State made more than $ 1.2 billion in sports betting in eight months since its inception on May 1, 2020.

In numbers

For 2020, Colorado made $ 1,185,754,617 in total stakes according to the Department of Revenue (DOR). Taxes collected by the state for the year were $ 3,418,818.

It’s no surprise that NFL and NCAA college football combined led all sports for the month with $ 88,176,862 coming from both online and retail betting, according to data from DOR. NBA and NCAA Basketball were second and third highest, respectively, although football bets were higher than both other sports combined.

It remains surprising that a few fringe sports like table tennis also brought in $ 10,959,432 in bets for December and paid out $ 10,196,059.00 in revenue.

Government officials were clearly pleased that the numbers exceeded expectations. Commenting on the December milestone, Colorado Division of Gaming Director Dan Hartman said:

Reaching the $ 1 billion mark is a milestone for the division, leading us to believe that the confidence and competition in the Colorado sports betting industry is drawing gamblers from the black market to the regulated market.

Within the numbers

Ahead, Colorado has drilled some impressive achievements since its launch in May, including:

$ 1.2 billion in betting, of which $ 1.17 billion came online

$ 75.8 million in gross gaming revenue

$ 28 million plus net proceeds from betting

$ 3 million in state taxes

Including those December figures, Colorado became the fifth U.S. state to exceed more than $ 1 billion in total sales in a year since PASPA (the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992) was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018 .

More opportunities for 2021

More good news is on the way for Colorado starting in 2021. In January, Circa Sports Colorado and DeckPrism Sports announced an agreement that will make DeckPrism the exclusive in-play odds provider for Circa’s sportsbook app in Colorado. That deal gives Circa Sports Colorado access to DeckPrisms technology and gives Circa Colorado customers in-play opportunities.

Also keep an eye out for 888 Holdings, whose book 888sport is set to launch in Colorado in early 2021. 888sports and Betsson have recently been approved for temporary internet online sports betting licenses for the state.

Benefits for Colorados water plans

It should also be mentioned that, despite some early naysayers, Colorados success in sports betting started paying dividends for Colorados Water Plan’s projects.

Despite predictions from the government’s Jared Polis government warning that betting would start slowly and that the money would not flow from sports betting to water projects until the second full year of sports betting, the tax money raised has helped.

The more than $ 3.4 million in sports betting tax revenue collected through the end of December covered the roughly $ 2 million in start-up costs that had to be paid off before the dollars could go to the water plan projects, including increasing storage capacity.

Commenting on the matter, State House Chairman Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat who pushed for Proposition DD during the vote, said:

It is a sign that we have built a healthy, competitive, regulated market.

Proposition DD was presented to Colorado voters as a method of directing money into the state’s water plan, which could have cost as much as $ 40 billion. But in December 2019, the Polis Department of Revenue warned state lawmakers that it might take until fiscal year 2021-22 for sufficient tax revenue to come in for the water plan to benefit.

While critics have complained that Proposition DD has not done enough to contribute to the needs for water plans, Garnett has defended his growing contribution, arguing that it is a reasonable start.