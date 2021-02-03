Washington Football Team GM Suggests Deshaun Watson Trading Not Taking: Sportsnaut





December 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports New Washington Football Team general manager Martin Mayhew held his introductory press conference on Wednesday. Although Deshaun Watson was not mentioned by name, there was some indirect talk about the disaffected Houston Texans quarterback. Just outside of Washington playing a play for Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade, the talk in the nation’s capital has turned into a possible Watson deal. Mayhew almost threw cold water on that idea. Read more: Washington Football Team Design Picks: Top 2021 Selections, Ideal Potential Audience Washington Football Team probably won’t trade for Deshaun Watson Mayhew says Washington wants to be “smart and aggressive” to find a QB. Hurney says similarly, Washington does not want “future mortgage loans” – JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 3, 2021 Meanwhile, new executive vice president Marty Hurney noted that Washington has a lot of work to do as a quarterback after starting four different players in that position a season ago. Scheduled to pick 19th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team reportedly offered that selection and change for the Detroit Lions to Matthew Stafford ahead of his blockbuster swap to the Los Angeles Rams. Obviously, acquiring Watson would cost a lot. Between the lines, that should probably be stud young edge rusher Chase Young, who showed big last season after being the # 2 roster in the 2020 NFL Draft. Washington is not going to do that. Related: If you’re a fan of the Washington Football Team, check out # WashingtonFootball rumors, rankings and news here. Washington Football Team options at quarterback Jan 3 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Veteran Alex Smith, who recovered immensely from a serious leg injury, finished as Washington’s starting quarterback last season. He is considering retiring. Even if 36-year-old Smith wants to return, it is not clear whether the WFT wants to bring him back. It would save $ 13.6 million at the limit by releasing Smith. A cheaper option could be Cam Newton after struggling with the New England Patriots last season. Both Hurney and Washington head coach Ron Rivera have a built-in relationship with Newton that dates back to their days with the Carolina Panthers. However, Newton’s performance with New England in 2020 seems to suggest that at this point in his career, he is nothing more than a backup. Washington is in a dire strait as it won the NFC East with a 7-9 record and will select in the bottom half of Round 1 in April. People like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance will all disappear from the board. Instead of reigning Heisman finalist Mac Jones at 19, the Washington Football Team really doesn’t have any options for the quarterback on Day 1 of the draft. Related: 2021 NFL mock draft – New England Patriots snag QB, two-round mock after Matthew Stafford trade. Based on the comments from both Mayhew and Hurney, it appears Washington is looking for a stopgap for the off-season quarterback. Someone like Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers might understand something. He was cheap in a trade and does not have much guaranteed money left for his deal. Either way, this is going to be DC’s talk during the off season. Just don’t expect the Washington Football Team to take over Deshaun Watson.







