Chicago Bears recognize women in IHSA Football





In the past year, traditional men’s sport has become increasingly co-ed. Kim Ng of the Miami Marlins became the first female general manager in Major League Baseball. Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs became the first woman to serve as a head coach in the NBA when coach Gregg Popovich was expelled from a game in December. The Washington Football Team hired Jennifer King as an assistant running backs coach, making her the first black female full-time coach in the NFL. The road for women in football is a long time ago. Kicker Katie Hnida became the first woman to play in a Division I football game at the University of New Mexico in 2003. However, her success came after she endured a much-discussed stint at the University of Colorado, including sexual assault by a teammate and a radio report against her by then-coach Gary Barnett. This fall, footballer Sarah Fuller stepped in for a pandemic-plagued Vanderbilt team in a critically acclaimed move. Given its skill overlap with football and the lack of size requirements, the kicker has become the most popular crossover position. Still, the list released by the Bears today reflects a variety of trails in the sport. Gabriella Charlebois plans to pursue a career as a coach, despite never having played football. When she graduated from Minooka High School in 2020, she returned to the school as an assistant coach while taking a gap year before going to college. “Football is still evolving,” said Charlebois, “so you don’t have to play football to be able to coach. I think that’s very important.” Male coaches who did not play the sport face headwinds but are still widespread, especially at the collegiate level. David Cutcliffe’s playing career ended in high school in Alabama, but that didn’t stop him from becoming the guru in the development of Peyton and Eli Manning. Mike Leach preferred rugby when he grew up in Wyoming, but his outsiders’ perspective became so successful that it was widely adopted by his more athletically gifted coaching peers. Charlebois has serious athletic credentials. She spent 10 years of her childhood as a competitive gymnast. The isolation of solo sport was worn off by Charlebois after she went to secondary school. Instead of finding a new sport, she decided to start coaching. Rather than focus on the sport she’d practiced all her life, she decided to delve into areas that were only recently open to women. Charlebois became manager of the Minooka High School wrestling team during her junior year. Her acquaintance impressed the athletics department enough that they offered her a position on the soccer team for her senior year. Next year, Charlebois will go to Penn State, where she has been offered a paid internship with the program’s video team. Her ultimate career goal is to serve as an NFL main strength and performance coach.

