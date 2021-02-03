Big Ten weekly hockey release

BIG TEN HOCKEY RELEASE (PDF) | TV GUIDE |STANDS| STATISTICS | MEDIA GUIDE

Four teams will take to the ice in a few conference series this week, with all four matches on live television.

Three Big Ten teams appear in the USCHO.com and USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine polls this week. Minnesota leads the conference at No. 2 in both polls, followed by Michigan at No. 7/7 and Wisconsin at No. 11/12. Notre Dame and Penn State receive votes in both the USCHO poll and the USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine poll.

The 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament will be held March 18-20 at the Compton Family Ice Arena in Notre Dame, Ind. The tournament will return to the one-weekend, single-elimination format used during the first four years of Big Ten hockey and will feature all seven Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin conference teams . The tournament will consist of six games, with three games on Thursday, two games on Friday and the championship game on Saturday. Playing times and TV listings, as well as further details regarding the 2021 Big Ten Hockey Tournament, will be announced at a later date.

Minnesota holds an 11-3-0-0 Big Ten record, amassing 33 points to take first place through 14 games in the race for the Big Ten Championship and its associated first round see you in the Big Ten Tournament . Wisconsin is in second place with 28 points on a 9-5-0-0 record in 14 games, while Michigan is in third place with 23 points and an 8-6-0-1 score.

Michigans Strauss Mann, Michigan States Drew DeRidder, Minnesota Jack LaFontaine, Ohio, United States Tommy Nappier and Wisconsin Cameron Rowe were among the 35 players on the waiting list for the 2021 Mike Richter Award, who annually become the most outstanding goalkeeper in NCAA Division I gentlemen honors hockey and is named after former Wisconsin netminder Mike Richter. This year’s honoree will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Mens Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.

Six Big Ten goalkeepers are nationally in the top 25 in save rate among those netminders who have played at least seven games. Minnesota Jack LaFontaine leads the conference and ranks third with a .948 serve, followed by Wisconsin Cameron Rowe (4th, .946), Michigan States Drew DeRidder (9th, .932), Michigans Strauss Mann (14th, .927 ), Ohio States Tommy Nappier (23rd, .912) and the Badgers Robbie Beydoun (24th, .912).

Wisconsin teammates Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway were named First and Second Stars of the Week, respectively, after their appearances in a series sweep of the state of Michigan. Caufield extended his point streak to 10 games (10 goals, 10 assists) last weekend and his goal streak to five games (seven goals) with a seven-point effort, while Holloway now has 11 assists and 14 points in his last six games and drives a five-game multi-point streak.

Minnesota Jackson LaCombe was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week after recording four points on two shorthanded goals and two assists off the blue line when the Gophers swept Ohio State down the road. LaCombe tied his career high with three points on one shorthanded goal and two assists in Minnesota’s 5-2 win on Saturday after scoring a shorthanded goal in Friday’s 5-1 win. The sophomore follows a career-long four-game point streak, with three multipoint games over that stretch, and has points in six of the last seven games.

Four Big Ten teams are currently in the top 25 nationally scoring. Minnesota leads the nation and the conference with 4.22 goals per game, followed by Wisconsin (9th, 3.72), Michigan (11th, 3.62) and Penn State with 21st place and an average of 2.94 goals per contest.

Thirty-one Big Ten highlights top a ranks of 106 NCAA players and recruits featured in NHL Central Scoutings’ updated Players to Watch list for the 2021 NHL Draft. Michigan and Wisconsin took the lead of all schools with eight players on the list, while Notre Dame followed in fifth place with six. Michigan’s trio of freshmen Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and Owen Power all earned an A rating as first-round candidates, leading a group of 11 current NCAA freshmen listed.

This season, teams will receive three points in the conference standings for a regulatory victory. If the game is tied by the rules, both teams will receive one point, and a second point will be awarded to the team that wins in the 3-on-3 overtime or the shootout.

Any game that airs on BTN can be streamed through the FOX Sports app. All games broadcast by FOX Sports Regional Networks can also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app for verified subscribers on the regional broadcasting network or on Big Ten Network +. All games broadcast on an ESPN network are streamed on the ESPN app.