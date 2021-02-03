165 days and counting: Indian players ‘bio-bubble journey continues, but Rahane says’ we are family’- The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eleven of the 22 players who make up the Indian squad for the Tests against England ended up in a bio-secured bubble at the end of August. They are now in their third, with a total of 165 days spaced five to six days apart.

Of the eleven, three – Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha – who are not featured in the limited-overs set-up, will spend another 33 days in an environment without access to the outside world. The other nine, if they find themselves part of the limited overs roster, will spend another 53 days before they can step out for a week. After that, they will rejoin their respective IPL teams, in another bubble.

From the ‘Kutti Story’ episodes Ashwin did on his YouTube channel, the aspect of bubble life – pros and cons – that he touched on was hard to miss. You knew where it came from, especially how he questioned those who ridiculed their demands to have access to the pool and common area in Sydney and Brisbane. Mind you, he had family for company in Australia, but even then found it difficult with limited movements. It’s a strange place to be, especially if you’re an athlete who will spend as many days as Indian cricketers are in a bio bubble with every move monitored. They have been told to give a healing touch by making few sacrifices. Some of them, like Ashwin, seem like altered individuals who get to see the happy things after Covid-19 disrupts normal life.

Here they are again. Prepare for a new grueling series at home. Although you could say that when they play in India they usually limit themselves to hotel rooms, they take the first flight back home if a Test ends in five days. Even if it’s only 24 hours, players make sure to make the most of the time available for the family. That is not possible this time. Take, for example, Ashwin, Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Saha, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, who are parents of toddlers, and pre-school and school-age children. They have to do with just FaceTime.

The fact that they didn’t cry about it much in Australia spoke volumes about their mental toughness. Rather than sulking, not only did they put on a brave face, but they also played an excellent game of cricket, and few said how lucky it is to play instead of sitting at home. It has given them the opportunity to be together, with a common area with a table tennis table, PlayStation and other board games as their go-to place when they get bored with Neflix and Amazon.

Teams around the world are aware that it can have a negative impact on the health of the players mentally. England, for example, rotates their players, allowing them to go home and spend life outside the bubble, to come back fresh. Indians can’t afford it. In any case, they are only more resolved. “We are not at all mentally tired,” Rahane said on Wednesday about life under bubble. “We are mentally very tough. We are a unit, a family. We enjoy each other’s company here. We spend time in the team room. Our families are here, which is very important. So we are not tired at all. “

During their six-day quarantine in Chennai, players had little equipment in their hotel room to work on their fitness. Now that their parameters have been raised, which now includes a two km run, they know it is non-negotiable and it will also keep their minds in good space. Every now and then the support staff gives them days off that sometimes even surprised the players. It is something that will be a lot and frequent during this series, especially when you consider that there is only one week difference between the English series and the start of the IPL.