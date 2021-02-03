Connect with us

Sports

BOZICH | It’s hard (and wrong) to simply blame Indiana’s troubles | Sport

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Imagine where this Indiana University basketball team would sit as the Hoosiers make a free throw.

Not the way Steve Alford or Yogi Ferrell made free throws. Let’s not get carried away, everyone.

Just make free throws like your Big Ten University basic basketball player should be able to do. Say, 70%, which would be only 10th in the Big Ten.

Indiana has lost three games to the top 20 opponents in extra time. After the Hoosiers burped in overtime against Illinois, 75-71, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Tuesday night, coach Archie Miller said a lack of harshness accounted for IU’s failure to win close games.

Put it on the list. There is no reason whatsoever for the malaise oozing around the Millers team.

If you score at home, I rank lack of hardness over strange roster management. But it would rank among the winning guard game and uninspired offensive philosophy on the list of what’s ailing Indiana basketball.

And free throws. I haven’t finished talking about free throws yet.

Throw in a free throw against Florida State, another against Wisconsin, and another against Illinois. Then the Hoosiers are 12-5.

Brick, brick, brick.

Seven missed free throws against FSU. Just three (in eight tries) in Wisconsin. Add 11 extra blanks (in 34 tries) against the Illini to be defeated.

Instead of 12-5, the Millers team is 9-8 and gasping to stay above the cut line for the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Consider this: Two computer rankings consider Indiana the best eight-loss team in America. Maybe there is a participation ribbon for that. There will be no storm.

Even after IU lost another match it could have easily won, the Hoosiers came in at No. 28 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings on Wednesday, No. 24 in Jeff Sagarins’ predictive ratings and No. 31 in the Bart Torviks formula.

They are not terrible. They’re just awful at things that decide to win and lose, like scoring two field goals in their last 16 possessions during the last 11-plus minutes against Illinois.

The Hoosiers seem determined to play for NCAA considerations with maddening pieces of inept attack, crushing defensive collapses and booms, booms, booms on the foul line.

As I noted, Miller questioned the harshness of his boys.

Some perspective: a lack of toughness has been thrown around like free T-shirts this season.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team was bullied when the Cardinals lost to Florida. Punked was another word used by Mack.

(Quick question: name a coach who wants his men to be known for their soft play. I’ll hang up and listen.)

When Kentucky lost to Alabama last week, John Calipari trotted out the T-word to describe how the Wildcats performed in the last four minutes.

“We were out of the fight again, and it just makes me sick,” Calipari said.

Coaching 101: When in doubt, question the toughness in your locker room.

Understood. But there is more than one item on Indiana’s considerable to-do list.

If Indiana made another free throw, there wouldn’t be a toughness talk today.

Free-throw shooting, more than hardness, has been a persistent problem for Millers’ teams at IU.

This is the fourth consecutive season of bark shooting. Each Miller team has made less than 68% of its free throws in the Big Ten Games rankings in the bottom half of the competition in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Call it toughness. Call it coaching. Call it recruiting. Call it player development. Call it ridiculous.

Just call 911 and send a shot doctor to Bloomington.

In fact, ask the shot doctor to bring some attacking sets for 2021. Miller continues to do things that have fallen out of favor with the Pony Express.

Indiana tried eight three-pointers against Illinois, just three in the last 25 minutes.

It’s a crazy world out there. There is keyless entry, touchscreen banking, and photo-taking strategies for guys who can make 3-pointers if they are recruited, developed and encouraged.

That was not a priority for Miller. His attacking philosophy tends to push the ball in. But with an injured player and two scholarships open, the Hoosiers are light on front-court talent.

Miller has six guards. He doesn’t have any that I would consider triple threats or top of the Big Ten guys. There is no reason to mention names. If you’ve seen this team, you can fill in the blanks.

One is persistently sloppy with the ball. Another has lost every drop of confidence. Another is routinely one step slowly as a lateral defender.

A fourth cannot make a shot deeper than a drive. A fifth passes the ball as fast as he can find an open teammate. A sixth is attacked by opponents as soon as it enters.

Ferrell, Alford, Eric Gordon or Quinn Buckner don’t walk through that door.

It is a group with reasonable collective talent, but usually it is a group that is just good enough to be beaten. Eight times.

Especially when Indiana isn’t playing with toughness or making free throws.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: