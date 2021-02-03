BOZICH | It’s hard (and wrong) to simply blame Indiana’s troubles | Sport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Imagine where this Indiana University basketball team would sit as the Hoosiers make a free throw.

Not the way Steve Alford or Yogi Ferrell made free throws. Let’s not get carried away, everyone.

Just make free throws like your Big Ten University basic basketball player should be able to do. Say, 70%, which would be only 10th in the Big Ten.

Indiana has lost three games to the top 20 opponents in extra time. After the Hoosiers burped in overtime against Illinois, 75-71, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Tuesday night, coach Archie Miller said a lack of harshness accounted for IU’s failure to win close games.

Put it on the list. There is no reason whatsoever for the malaise oozing around the Millers team.

If you score at home, I rank lack of hardness over strange roster management. But it would rank among the winning guard game and uninspired offensive philosophy on the list of what’s ailing Indiana basketball.

And free throws. I haven’t finished talking about free throws yet.

Throw in a free throw against Florida State, another against Wisconsin, and another against Illinois. Then the Hoosiers are 12-5.

Brick, brick, brick.

Seven missed free throws against FSU. Just three (in eight tries) in Wisconsin. Add 11 extra blanks (in 34 tries) against the Illini to be defeated.

Instead of 12-5, the Millers team is 9-8 and gasping to stay above the cut line for the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Consider this: Two computer rankings consider Indiana the best eight-loss team in America. Maybe there is a participation ribbon for that. There will be no storm.

Even after IU lost another match it could have easily won, the Hoosiers came in at No. 28 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings on Wednesday, No. 24 in Jeff Sagarins’ predictive ratings and No. 31 in the Bart Torviks formula.

They are not terrible. They’re just awful at things that decide to win and lose, like scoring two field goals in their last 16 possessions during the last 11-plus minutes against Illinois.

The Hoosiers seem determined to play for NCAA considerations with maddening pieces of inept attack, crushing defensive collapses and booms, booms, booms on the foul line.

As I noted, Miller questioned the harshness of his boys.

Some perspective: a lack of toughness has been thrown around like free T-shirts this season.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said his team was bullied when the Cardinals lost to Florida. Punked was another word used by Mack.

(Quick question: name a coach who wants his men to be known for their soft play. I’ll hang up and listen.)

When Kentucky lost to Alabama last week, John Calipari trotted out the T-word to describe how the Wildcats performed in the last four minutes.

“We were out of the fight again, and it just makes me sick,” Calipari said.

Coaching 101: When in doubt, question the toughness in your locker room.

Understood. But there is more than one item on Indiana’s considerable to-do list.

If Indiana made another free throw, there wouldn’t be a toughness talk today.

Free-throw shooting, more than hardness, has been a persistent problem for Millers’ teams at IU.

This is the fourth consecutive season of bark shooting. Each Miller team has made less than 68% of its free throws in the Big Ten Games rankings in the bottom half of the competition in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Call it toughness. Call it coaching. Call it recruiting. Call it player development. Call it ridiculous.

Just call 911 and send a shot doctor to Bloomington.

In fact, ask the shot doctor to bring some attacking sets for 2021. Miller continues to do things that have fallen out of favor with the Pony Express.

Indiana tried eight three-pointers against Illinois, just three in the last 25 minutes.

It’s a crazy world out there. There is keyless entry, touchscreen banking, and photo-taking strategies for guys who can make 3-pointers if they are recruited, developed and encouraged.

That was not a priority for Miller. His attacking philosophy tends to push the ball in. But with an injured player and two scholarships open, the Hoosiers are light on front-court talent.

Miller has six guards. He doesn’t have any that I would consider triple threats or top of the Big Ten guys. There is no reason to mention names. If you’ve seen this team, you can fill in the blanks.

One is persistently sloppy with the ball. Another has lost every drop of confidence. Another is routinely one step slowly as a lateral defender.

A fourth cannot make a shot deeper than a drive. A fifth passes the ball as fast as he can find an open teammate. A sixth is attacked by opponents as soon as it enters.

Ferrell, Alford, Eric Gordon or Quinn Buckner don’t walk through that door.

It is a group with reasonable collective talent, but usually it is a group that is just good enough to be beaten. Eight times.

Especially when Indiana isn’t playing with toughness or making free throws.

