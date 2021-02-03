Imran Khwaja is elected Vice Chairman of the International Cricket Council





Imran Khwaja, has been elected deputy chairman. (Photo by Steve Bardens-ICC / ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

After losing a controversial chairman election late last year, Imran Khwaja has been named deputy chairman after winning a tight match against Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt. According to sources, the Singaporean won with a blood-curdling 9-8 result and will continue the role he has held for the most part over the past five years. There has been much speculation that the election of the deputy chairman would be an imminent showdown between Khwaja and Indian cricket president Sourav Ganguly, but the recent health problems of India’s former captains have seemingly ruled him out. Khwaja, 64, lost a devastating battle for chairmanship to New Zealand nations Greg Barclay and suffered interference from the powerful Indian governing body, but was urged to run for the deputy role. Khwajas’ win underscores his strong support for a still-divided ICC board, which remains philosophically divided on the number of ICC events to be played in the next 2023-31 cycle, the main issue that dominated the election of the presidents and about what at an upcoming meeting. Greg Barclay from New Zealand (L) is the new chairman (Photo by Mark Runnacles-ICC / ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures) ICC via Getty Images

Khwaja is in favor of the ICC’s desire to increase the number of events to eight – to generate more money for the crickets’ governing body and provide a wider spread of revenue, which would help smaller Full Member States and the Associates. Financial security is considered particularly important as some boards face the bleak prospect of potentially becoming insolvent as a result of the pandemic. But India, along with other major countries of England and Australia, prefer more space on the calendar to allow for bilateral series, particularly among themselves, and to expand their own domestic leagues to suit their financial whims. The so-called Big Three prefer six ICC events, sources said. The pragmatic Khwaja also championed the fact that cricket would become an Olympic sport, which now seemingly has wide-ranging appeal to the administration, although there are still fears, according to sources, over India’s total commitment. Imran Khwaja has strong support on the board. (Photo by Jack Dabaghian / Getty Images for ICC) getty

Khwaja, the former president of the Singapore Cricket Association, is an accomplished figure and has done the hard work of being a long-standing presence on ICC boards and committees. He had strived to be the first ICC leader from outside the Full Member countries – the 12 elite countries in the cricket system He is highly influential in the Associates world, as underscored by his overwhelming win in the Associate Member Directors competition, which he topped the field with 34 votes by eight votes to ensure he held his position as Associates Chairman . Khwaja gained more support on the board after Bermuda Neil Speight – a supporter of the Singaporean – won a seat, while Tony Brian – who voted for Barclay, according to sources, lost his position. It sets up more shenanigans for the ICC board, which, as one insider put it, could look like a hanged parliament with resolutions requiring a 2/3 majority to pass, ie 12 of 17 votes. A lot of politics will be happening and the problems will be thrown around with an ICC meeting possibly being held this month – the first serious one under Barclay’s leadership.

