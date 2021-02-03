PGA Tour tells Rory McIlroy that a volunteer stepped on his ball at the Farmers Insurance Open





Rory McIlroy found himself somehow getting caught up in the chaos of Patrick Reed’s rules at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, and it even left him with questions after the tournament. Reed, of course, got a free drop due to a trapped ball on the 10th hole on Saturday in Round 3 at Torrey Pines. It was a statement talked about for two days, even though he won on Sunday, and it was Reed himself who dragged McIlroy into it when he tweeted on Saturday night that McIlroy did exactly the same as he did on the 18th hole. After the video came out on Sunday, the two exemption regulations appear to be quite similar. McIlroy’s ball bounced in the rough – just like Reed’s – but McIlroy, who like Reed never saw the ball bounce, said it was embedded and fell. He was adamant after his round that he didn’t have to call a control officer because it was definitely embedded. And yet, the replay showed that unless it landed on his own pitch mark, the ball would be almost certain (which is certainly possible, although unlikely). not are embedded. Unless … stepped on. “An email was sent to the Tour on Monday saying my ball was being kicked to be found, but the volunteer didn’t tell me on Saturday,” McIlroy said at the Phoenix Open on Wednesday. That’s why I took an enclosed ball relief, because it was an enclosed ball, but I didn’t know then that it had been stepped on. So the video came out on Sunday with my ball bouncing and then going in, and at that point I was like, ‘Well it must have gone into its own pitch mark or something’ because the ball was clearly clogged. ‘ The Tour acquitted both players on Sunday, despite not knowing McIlroy’s ball had actually been kicked, but McIlroy said he had gone to sleep restlessly on Sunday night. “I went to bed on Sunday night and wondered if I had done the right thing after seeing the video. … At least I felt better about my actions knowing I was doing the right thing, that I was taking relief for a ball it was embedded or stepped in. So it was kind of nice that that came to light because I was kind of questioning myself on Sunday. “‘Did I do the right thing? Did I follow the rules? Did I see something that wasn’t there?” It was a bit of a tough Sunday night. I just started to doubt myself a little bit, that’s not like me. But I was convinced it was a boxed-in ball, “said McIlroy. It turns out it used to be an embedded ball, even if the path to get to that point was not what someone originally thought.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos