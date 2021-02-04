Fastest 50 in cricket history: Chris Gayle hits 12 ball for half a century to match his own fastest record of half a century





Chris Gayle Hits 12-Ball Half Century: The Universe Boss was not in the mood to spare the opposition bowlers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. During a Super League match of the ongoing fourth season of the T10 League between Team Abu Dhabi and Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi, veteran Team Abu Dhabi opening batsman Chris Gayle hit a blistering half century of 12 balls to set his own record of the fastest half century. It’s worth noting that former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Gayle hold the record for the fastest half-century as both left-handed hitters had accomplished the feat in 12 balls. While Yuvraj had played the innings of his life during the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, Gayle’s reckless knock had come during a Big Bash League game in 2016. Gayle opened the hitting with Paul Stirling (11) and made an absolute mess of a 98-run target by sealing the chase in just the sixth. After hitting a boundary at Yamin Ahmadzai on the third pitch he encountered, Gayle didn’t play a runball for the rest of his innings, scoring 84 * (22) with the help of six fours and nine sixes. Faced with relatively inexperienced and lesser-known bowlers, the 41-year-old showed a typical carnage at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Gayle, who hit five fours and six sixes in the trot to register half a century of 12 balls, eventually singled in the fourth to bring about some change. After running four runs in the fifth over, the left-handed team folded over the center of Muktar Ali’s wicket to win the match in the sixth over. Chris Gayle hits 12-ball half century UNIVERSE BOSS HAS LANDED 🌩 8️⃣4️⃣ Running

2️⃣2️⃣ Balls

9️⃣ Sixes Unbelievable, @henrygayle 🙌# AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/pLMiuJLAp6 T10 League (@ T10League) February 3, 2021 “We never stop learning. Sanga, you are the man, you are a legend ”🙌@henrygayle thanks Team Abu Dhabi Mentor @ KumarSanga2 for his pep talk before today’s game! # AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/NPsCXQJ9TJ T10 League (@ T10League) February 3, 2021 Always good to see Gayle in full flight… .the original entertainer @ T10League Lisa sthalekar (@ sthalekar93) February 3, 2021 Crazy to think there are people who don’t think Chris Gayle is the GOAT batsman in T20. Currently 77 out of 20 in the T10. Too bad his team is chasing and there are only six runs left. Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 3, 2021 Chris Gayle issues One Hundred Come and Get Me Plea https://t.co/Z7wcb6Vjj7 Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) February 3, 2021 UPDATE: Chris Gayle just hit 84 * from 22 balls including 9 sixes for one @ T10League match with 4.3 overs over … one of the most insane things I’ve ever seen on a cricket pitch. That’s why he is the Universe Boss.

Thanks for the entertainment @henrygayle 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/04p6QzkGVb Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2021 For more news on cricket, click here.







