Washington Football Team executives want to be “smart and aggressive” in finding a new quarterback

On Wednesday, Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team held a press conference to introduce new general manager Martin Mayhew and new executive vice president of football / player staff Marty Hurney. Of course, the quarterback position was one of the topics they covered, as Washington is rumored to be one of the teams trying to participate in what is expected to be a wild quarterback carousel.

Both Mayhew and Hurney complimented Washington quarterback Alex Smith, especially considering his incredible comeback story. But that doesn’t mean the franchise won’t be looking to upgrade the position. Mayhew said Washington will look at the quarterback situation “very closely”, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, while Mayhew said Washington wants to be “smart and aggressive” in finding a new quarterback.

“Will it be this year or will it be next year? Whenever it is, we’ll find the right person,” said Mayhew, via Finlay.

Deshaun Watson is the prize many teams are looking for, despite the fact that the Houston Texans have shown no interest in swapping their star quarterback. Even if the Texans do eventually give in to Watson’s demands, it will take a record-breaking return to secure his services. Based on Mayhew’s most recent comments, it doesn’t sound like Washington would be too interested in sending multiple first-round picks along with legitimate starters for a star quarterback.

“We have to make sure we find the right one,” Rivera said. via Finlay. Is it necessary to find it right now? Not necessarily, but we would like to. ‘

Washington was one of the teams reportedly interested in acquiring former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford before the Los Angeles Rams came up with an offer they couldn’t turn down. Rivera was even asked about his former quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to become a free agent. He replied that “nothing is off the table” and that Washington will continue to explore all of their options,according to Finlay.

Finding a new starting quarterback this off-season seems to be at the top of Washington’s to-do list, but they don’t want to be too aggressive about making a move.