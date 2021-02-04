Vince Ryan Hockey Tournament Canceled For 2021, Ask Around 2022 Event | Local-Sports | Sport

GLACE BAY, NS –

For the second year in a row, organizers of the Vince Ryan Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament have been forced to cancel the event.

Richie Warren told the Cape Breton Post Wednesday afternoon that the committee decided to cancel the tournament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about the availability of vaccines to the general public in March.

“We must do the right thing,” Warren said. “It is disappointing to have to cancel the tournament, but we are encouraged by the number of teams who contacted us to ask if the event would be held this year.”

Ahead of the cancellation, organizers were prepped for this year’s tournament with only teams from the Atlantic bubble – Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador – but those plans changed when the Atlantic bubble collapsed.

The organizers then considered a Cape Breton tournament with island teams only, but those plans began to fall apart last month when the county announced new restrictions that would not include spectators on the rinks. Those restrictions expire on Sundays.

“These are health problems,” said Warren. “We need to follow public health guidelines and make sure everyone is safe and doesn’t contract the virus. It’s serious business and we wanted to do what was best for our participants and the community. “

The Vince Ryan Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament is one of the largest adult recreational hockey tournaments in the country, drawing more than 90 teams in different divisions every year.

The tournament, in memory of the late Vince Ryan, grew out of the established Devco Oldtimers Hockey League that was formed with four teams in 1983.

The competition was created to give miners 35 and older the chance to get together on Sunday evenings and play hockey.

In 1989 the league – which is no longer active – decided to hold a tournament for the benefit of the local community. It later became the Vince Ryan tournament.

The event draws teams from all over Canada and the United States every year. Organizers say the tournament will bring in an estimated $ 5.1 million to Cape Breton’s economy in March.

Along with the 2021 disappointment, Warren admitted that there are many questions about the tournament’s future.

“There is a 50/50 chance for 2022,” said Warren, noting that all of the tournament’s payrollers are currently unemployed.

“There will be a lot of work to be done to get it up and running by March 2022 and there is undoubtedly some concern at the moment. It will be a struggle, because we will have to start all over again, we have no money. “

Warren said the tournament budget is around $ 150,000 each year, with fees for ice rental, on-ice officials, off-ice officials and prizes to name a few.

“Everyone thinks we get these things for free and they can think what they want,” he said. “It takes a lot of money to make this tournament successful every year and nothing is free these days.”

Since the tournament’s inception, the event has helped hundreds of CBRM high school students with scholarships every June.

“We’ve provided more than $ 1 million in scholarships from day one and we’re proud of that,” said Warren. “The hockey is great, but the fairs are the most important thing for us.”

Despite the tournament’s cancellation last year, also due to the pandemic, Warren confirmed last June that a scholarship had been awarded to a graduating student at Glace Bay High School.

Warren also confirmed that scholarships will be given through Glace Bay High School this year as the school has a trust fund for the tournament.

The 2021 edition of the Vince Ryan Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament was originally scheduled for March 18-21.

Other adult hockey tournaments held every year include the Tokyo Lloyd Memorial Hockey Tournament in North Sydney and the Jason Simmonds Memorial Hockey Tournament in Glace Bay.

The organizers have not provided an update on those tournaments for this year as of the time of the press.

Jeremy Fraser is the sports reporter for the Cape Breton Post. It has been with the publication for four years. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @CBPost_Jeremy.

RELATED: