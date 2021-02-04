Sports
Bulls Otto Porter is back on the shelf with a recurring back injury
It started reaching again late in the game against Portland to Otto Porter Jr.
In the second half against New York on Monday, the grapples turned into painful twists.
Thus, the often injured veteran attacker was back on the shelf for the Bulls.
It’s something that bothered him and was nagging him, coach Billy Donovan said on Wednesday. He felt better going into the last game against New York. And I think I just didn’t feel right by the second half. So we started trying to help him get corrected and feel better.
Obviously I think he wants to play, but I think he knows he can’t play at the level he needs. At this point, we would let him rest and get him some rehab, some treatment, and then see what happens when we get into Orlando.
Considering how long Porter has been dealing with the back, it would be a surprise to even see him make the weekend trip.
It’s back-to-back with the Magic, so the best scenario is it’s available for one game only. Why at this point?
Yes, Porter is a major addition to the veteran core, but the last thing Donovan wants to see is a minor injury turning into a major one. Since Porter will be a free agent this off-season, he’s probably in the same boat.
Even when he petitions to play, Donovan is strong enough to protect Porter from himself, but at the same time has an open dialogue with the attacker from day to day.
I’m not going to tell anyone. Hey, listen, we’re gonna sit with you for a week because I think and that’s the best the medical staff think. Donovan said. He should be part of those conversations. He is a grown man and has been in the competition for a while and knows his body better than anyone.
He didn’t shoot the ball very well [last few games]but we’ll take stock of him and how he’s feeling before we go in and say, you’re going to sit down for the next week or three games or whatever it may be. I agree 100 percent that he needs some time to be physically okay. I don’t think there’s any question about that, but he also needs to be part of that discussion in terms of when he’s really feeling good.
Bench options
If Porter misses the weekend in Orlando, his coach has options in that position.
Chandler Hutchison would be the logical option to keep getting bank minutes on the attacker, but Donovan has shown he’s willing to go small every now and then, meaning extended playtime for Denzel Valentine or Garrett Temple.
Both are more suitable for a backcourt, but both are also physical enough to play a little forward.
No second thought
With the NBA and Players Association closing in on a one-day All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, when Zach LaVine is asked to play in it, he has absolutely no concern for his safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
I think the NBA knows what they are doing, LaVine said. I think they will clearly secure everything. I don’t think they would be doing the game if it weren’t safe for the players or the fans, so I mean I’m always up for that.
