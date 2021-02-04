Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand postponed for a week to allow ‘sufficient preparation time’





David Rogers / Getty Images Kane Williamson and the Black Caps will host Bangladesh in late March.

New Zealand Cricket has rearranged the schedules for its Bangladesh (men) and Australia (women) tours in March, including a bonus for fans of Twenty20 double-headers. The tour of Bangladesh will now be delayed for a week, NZC confirmed in a statement, due to the continuing challenges in the current Covid-19 environment and the need to provide visiting parties with adequate preparation for international commitments. It is Bangladesh’s first visit to New Zealand since their 2019 tour was cut short after the mosque attacks, which players narrowly avoided the day before the scheduled third test at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval. Pakistan Cricket Board Members of the Pakistan cricket team met on Saturday with some of the families of victims of attacks on the Christchurch mosque. The tour opener is now a one-day international at Dunedins University Oval on Saturday, March 20, after Bangladesh completed a five-day training camp in Queenstown. READ MORE:

* Black Caps earn their place in the Cricket World Cup Final

* From the Cape Town Massacre to the ICC Test Championship Final for Black Caps

* Four double-headers as White Ferns host England, Australia for Twenty20s, ODIs

* Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval hosts the Black Caps Boxing Day test against Pakistan

The same venues will host the six men’s matches as previously advertised, but on different dates. It also means three Twenty20 double-headers, with the White Ferns facing Australia and the Black Caps facing Bangladesh in Hamilton, Napier and Auckland. Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images Alyssa Healy and the Australian Women’s World Champion Team will scare off opponents for the White Ferns. Eden Park will host the final of the Bangladesh tour on April 1, before the White Ferns play three ODIs against Australia at Mt Maunganui. Patrons who have already purchased tickets for games whose dates or locations have changed have been notified of the changes and their options, including full refunds if desired. Both touring parties will have to undergo 14 days of managed isolation upon arrival in New Zealand. David Rogers / Getty Images Bangladeshi fans at the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against the Black Caps at The Oval. CUSTOMIZED SCHEDULE Bangladesh (men) v Black Caps: 20th of March: 1st ODI at University Oval, Dunedin, 11am March 23: 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 2pm March 26: 3rd ODI in Basin Reserve, Wellington, 11am 28th of March: 1st T20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2pm 30 March: 2nd T20 at McLean Park, Napier, 7pm April 1st: 3rd T20 at Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm Australia (women) v White Ferns: 28th of March: 1st T20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7.10pm 30 March: 2nd T20 at McLean Park, Napier, 3pm April 1st: 3rd T20 at Eden Park, Auckland, 3pm April 4: 1st ODI at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 11am April 7: 2nd ODI at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 2pm April 10: 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 2pm

