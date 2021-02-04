Football in Iowa shuts down the best recruiting class in years despite challenges

On the traditional national signing day in February, Iowa made its final list of recruits at 19, including seven with four-star ratings. The class, ranked No. 23 by 247 Sports and No. 24 on Rivals, is the second best recruiting course under head coach Kirk Ferentz next to 2005, which hosted eight four-star recruits.

But Ferentz’s mantra still emphasizes development over hype – some of the best players may only have two stars to their name or come off the walk-on list.

“Good players come from all places,” said Ferentz. “Whether you’re talking about professional football, not everyone comes from Power Five institutions. The same goes for our program, especially when you consider how many walk-ons we’ve had that really excelled here. “

Not only did the Hawkeyes pull off a dazzling recruiting course, they also ended the recruiting season with late additions in the last week, including three-star offensive lineman Michael Myslinski and the receding Deavin Hilson.

Myslinski wasn’t from a place where Iowa looks normal – Jacksonville, Florida – but his dad, Tom Myslinski, a strength trainer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, knew a thing or two about recruiting. Although Michael originally committed to Texas, his cancellation didn’t change Iowa’s approach.

“He was always very willful,” said Ferentz. “Our intention was to continue recruiting him until he told us otherwise, and we are lucky that things opened up again and we had the chance to continue.”

Due to the pandemic, recruits were unable to make their normal campus visits to meet current players, so recruiting meant a lot of Zoom and FaceTime calls. But somehow it worked.

“In a strange way, I feel like I know these outlook better than I have in a normal year,” said Ferentz. “Just because we had so much time to devote ourselves to the fact that we should have had spring training, a summer program and all that sort of thing. In a strange way, I think it was almost an advantage. “

But the challenge in recruiting for years to come will be without camps on campus identifying future prospects and spending time on the road in the fall or January. It’ll rely on film a lot, but even that’s short, given that some states either didn’t have high school football during the pandemic or had limited seasons. Three members of the 2021 recruiting class – David Davidkov, Gennings Dunker and Jeremiah Pittman – are from Illinois, which will tentatively begin the season in March.

Ferentz noted that the recent recruiting from Hilson’s school, Des Moines North, only played two games this year due to keeping classes online, which made his evaluation more difficult. But two other things caught Ferentz’s eye: his athleticism on the basketball court and his willingness to improve his grades.

It’s the same mantra that goes for taking an athlete.

“What we’re looking for is an effort in that dedication to get something done and to pursue a goal and achieve it.” Ferentz said.

In addition to the pandemic, Iowa released strength trainer Chris Doyle after allegations of racist comments and bullying from black players. Former players have filed a lawsuit this fall over racial inequalities, and three-star cornerback Jordan Oladokun has withdrawn from the class over concerns.

Ferentz met Broderick Binns, responsible for diversity and inclusion in this low season to continue creating a healthier culture in the program, arranging Zoom guest speakers and other programs to be integrated during the off season.

“We’re kind of in that phase now,” said Ferentz. “To look at other things that we can do structurally or educatively, program, just to keep the dialogue going.”

Iowa spring football schedule unknown

In Ferentz ’32 years with the Iowa football program, he said he has never had a break for this long and that the wait for spring football will continue.

The hope is to start training near March 31. Iowa won’t have spring break, but with the late start, players will need eight weeks of training.

“Right now we write everything in pencil, just like you all,” said Ferentz.

Other changes to the Iowa football roster

Defensive back Xavior Williams joins the Hawkeyes as a transfer from Northern Iowa. Ferentz said Williams has positioning flexibility, but will start at cornerback and see what happens during spring football.

Defensive lineman Austin Schulte has a scholarship and returns for the sixth year.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Taajhir McCall has opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. His name was not on the spring schedule, as the opt-out period runs up to and including the academic calendar year. He’s still on the team.

Raimond Brathwaite, who took on the interim role as a strength and conditioning coach following Doyle’s departure, will maintain his role as a main strength and conditioning coach with top assistant Cody Myers.

