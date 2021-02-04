Tennis: I thought I had COVID, but it was cancer, says Suarez Navarro | Sport

LONDON (Reuters) – When Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro had stomach aches and nausea last summer, she suspected it was COVID-19.

After tests, however, the news was much worse than she could have imagined, as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer, and would require months of chemotherapy.

The former number six in the world, known for one of the best backhands in tennis, had already decided to retire earlier this year, but she didn’t want to bend that way.

A few months since that fearful news in September, she’s made a strong recovery and is really looking to say goodbye to the sport at the re-scheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Suarez Navarro completed her chemotherapy in January, a milestone after her life was turned upside down.

Recalling the events that led to her diagnosis in an interview with Eurosport’s Players’ Voice series on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the 32-year-old said: “I had a PCR test to check if I had the coronavirus that came back negative, then went to the doctor because i had a stomach ache.

“I kept feeling unwell, so we went to see more doctors until one of them talked about the possibility of lymphoma, but we had to wait for the results. I had tests and biopsies done all over my body until they finally gave me the bad news . “

Her first reaction was that she wanted to know how to recover.

“The truth is, I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said. “I didn’t ask about the disease, why I had it or what was going on – I just wanted to know what to do to recover.”

Suarez Navarro, who last played in Doha last February, said the mental toughness she has always shown on the court has helped her cope with the challenging months of treatment.

“I didn’t know how my body would respond to a new and unprecedented situation like this, so there have been days that I found very difficult physically, but mentally I handled it very well,” she said.

“Tennis is an individual sport and we are used to dealing with recovery alone.”

The COVID-19 restrictions meant she couldn’t meet groups of friends, but she could play tennis and also enjoy her brother’s cooking and family chess tournaments.

“I’ve also read a lot and painted mandalas – it helped me pass the time,” she said.

The Spaniard admits that she doesn’t miss the jet lag that comes with traveling to the Australian Open, but she does miss her friends on Tour and competitions.

Her plan is for a swan song at the Tokyo Olympics, although she knows she has to make the team first.

“So in my mind, if everything goes well, I hope I can say goodbye the way I want,” she said.

“It’s not up to me and it will depend on the rankings; for singles there can only be four players in the draw, so if Garbine (Muguruza), Paula (Badosa), Sara (Sorribes) and Aliona (Bolsova) do well at the start of this season, I’m gone.

“However, I hope that if Garbine has a good ranking in doubles, we can play together.”

(Report by Martyn Herman; edited by Toby Davis)