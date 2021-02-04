Natalie Buchbinder’s Return From An Injury Gives Badgers Women’s Team Room To Breathe | Wisconsin Badgers Hockey





They are really talented; so do we, said Buchbinder. It is up to who has the most willpower. Buchbinder, a senior defender, became more familiar with willpower during her post-surgery recovery in September, especially during the weeks when she really wanted to get back on the ice. Had the original plan expired, she would have had surgery last March and had enough time to clear up the 16 weeks of rehab before the start of the season. Original plans have, of course, become meaningless in many parts of life due to the pandemic, and Buchbinder had to adapt. She didn’t want to go through another full season with pain from the torn labrum, so she had the procedure done around the time when women’s hockey season normally starts. Due to a delayed start to the schedule and coronavirus-related cancellations, Buchbinder only missed six games. Her former Badgers teammates Lauren Williams and Mikaela Gardner had both had the same surgery, as had UW freshman Casey OBrien. The latter offered a reassuring note that Buchbinder would be glad she had done the job. Just watching those three go through the rehab process and come out even better is definitely something I was looking forward to, Buchbinder said. Buchbinder played the games against Minnesota and then two games on the wider ice in St. Cloud State before the Badgers had a bye last weekend. Her addition to the defensive line-up has helped reduce the minutes needed for the other two mainstays, senior Grace Bowlby and junior Nicole LaMantia.

