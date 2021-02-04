Not a game, but a lot of tests for players at Australian Open – WAVY.com

A pedestrian walks outside the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, February 4, 2021. All matches at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday were called off after an employee at one of the Melbourne quarantine hotels positively was tested. for COVID-19. (AP Photo / Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Players isolated and tested for COVID-19 instead of playing four days before the Australian Open tune-up tournaments as concerns grew about the impact on the first tennis major of the year.

All matches on six tournaments scheduled for Thursday were called off overnight, and 520 people flying to Melbourne for the Australian Open were ordered to isolate themselves in their accommodation and get tested after a man who finished Friday in one of the quarantine hotels worked positive for the corona virus.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on Monday, and preparations have already been disruptive and chaotic. All players and their entourages and everyone else who flew to Australia for the tournament had to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine. Of those, 72 players were forced into hard lockdown after passengers from their charter flights later returned positive tests for the virus.

Everyone involved in the tournament who was quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne was considered casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and tested in a special facility.

Allen Cheng, deputy chief health officer of the state of Victoria, said authorities were extra careful.

We think the risk to other guests in the hotel, ie tennis players and their accompanying staff, is relatively low because they were in the rooms at the time as opposed to staff who were outside the rooms, ”Cheng told a news conference on Thursday. So they tested to be sure, and it’s a precaution.

Cheng said six people at the Grand Hyatt had tested positive during the quarantine period for the Australian Open and were taken to a medical facility, and it was likely that the man, a live-in support officer, was infected there.

We know he was on a floor where there had been fallen, Cheng said.

Cheng said the Open was unlikely to be canceled.

Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said in a press conference late Wednesday that he did not expect the Australian Open to be affected from February 8-21, although he added that it is an unfolding situation.

He said the announcement of the positive case had been made late at night with an abundance of caution.

Andrews confirmed on Thursday that close family contacts of the infected worker had tested negative for COVID-19 and that contact tracing had progressed.

Everyone in town will have to wear masks indoors.

The latest coronavirus restrictions could test the determination of players recently quarantined from two weeks. It will also provide ammunition to critics of the government’s decision to let people fly in from all over the world at a time when coronavirus cases were booming in some countries but under control in Australia.

The Australian Open organizers did not immediately have details of how many players had been ordered to isolate.

Under current plans, up to 30,000 spectators are expected daily in Melbourne Park for the two-week Grand Slam event and there was no immediate indication of a change.

All arrivals in Australia must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine under COVID-19 pandemic regulations. The Australian Open chartered 17 flights and used three Melbourne hotels to quarantine most of the players and had other safe accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, the state of South Australia for some of the biggest stars including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Players were quarantined every day and all cleared before the tune-up tournaments started in Melbourne Park on Monday. The first three days of the game were incident-free.

This is one case. There’s no reason for people to panic, Andrews said in his press conference announcing the case and a series of withheld restrictions. People don’t need to be alarmed. We Victorians know what to do and we, as a state, have proven to be very successful in controlling these types of outbreaks, these types of problems.

Australia has 909 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 820 in the state of Victoria. Most of those were during a second deadly wave last year, when a hard lockdown and night clock were instituted in Melbourne.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports