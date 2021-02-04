Morgantown’s Biser, Rice sign with WVU Football; Rice named Honda Athlete of the Week





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Two football teammates from Morgatown High School shared a once in a lifetime experience on National Signing Day when they signed their letter of intent to play football at West Virginia University. Both the all-rounder Cam Rice and the linebacker Caden Biser accepted preferential offers to play football with the Mountaineers. “It’s everything I’ve always wanted and it’s been my dream since I was a little kid,” said Rice. Rice recently committed to Fairmont State University but later retired and has decided to accept the PWO from WVU. “Fairmont really didn’t feel like home. At first yes, but then I realized I needed to follow my dreams and I talked to my family and realized what would be best for my future. I decided to quit and enroll in West Virginia University, ”Rice said. The team’s second All-State utility player hopes to catch the attention of Mountaineer’s Head Coach Neal Brown and ultimately make an impact on the WVU defense. Rice plays on the defensive finishing position. “I played it a little bit last year (defensive end) and I really liked it, it felt natural and I’m excited to play it next year,” said Rice. Biser, the first-team All-state linebacker and Howley Award Winner, also signed with the Mountaineers on Wednesday. Biser said he will bring a hard-working mindset to the Milan Puskar Stadium. “I think I’ll bring a hardworking ethic and be there every day to get better,” said Biser. Biser follows the same collegiate route as his father, Sean Biser, by playing soccer at WVU. Sean Biser, who was Caden’s head coach throughout high school, played on the offensive line at WVU. Biser said that was a factor in deciding where to spend his next four years. “Yeah, kind of, it came into play knowing he was playing there and to play exactly where he was playing, it makes sense,” said Biser. He also said he knows what he will be working towards from day one. “That is my goal to start every Saturday,” said Biser.







