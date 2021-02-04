For Mike Breen, the opportunity to coach his daughter and Norwell girls’ hockey is the best of both worlds

I didn’t think Barn got much Ice Age or anything, and then she gets a regular shift, Mike Breen recalled. I’ve missed tons of her games. I was like, I can’t do this anymore, I have to step down. It’s once in your life that you see your girl in her high school games, so I gave up then.

I probably would have done it forever. Then this opportunity came here and I was like, Oh I love doing that, it would be the best of both worlds.

Like every other team in the state, Norwell (2-2-2) has felt the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including a two-week COVID-induced shutdown that finally ended Wednesday. But before the start of the season, the Breen family faced even more setbacks when their home was badly damaged by a fire.

Mike Breen is a veteran behind the bench for the Norwell hockey team. Matthew J Lee / Globe staff

The October 19 fire forced the Breens to move temporarily to Scituate, where a connection within the hockey community set them up with a temporary home on the beach. But the hospitality didn’t stop there, as Mike Breens, with ties to the city where he still serves as Supervisor of Public Grounds for the Scituate Department of Public Works, remains unabated.

Although he only played for Breen as a freshman for one year, Evan McBrien, now a senior co-captain of the Sailors, said his former coach treated everyone on the team like a son. McBrien, along with fellow captains Matt Belsan, Troy Pratt and Cam Swan, organized a GoFundMe for the Breens that has since raised nearly $ 25,000.

I can remember that every time he came to the locker room and got us ready, it was always just a classic Breeno moment, McBrien said. He’s just a character, we all loved him.

Emma Breen said it was overwhelming yet amazing to see some of her father’s former players come together to help her family through a rough time.

I knew how much he touched the lives of Scituate players, she said. I could see the team was so close and he played a big part in that so it was great to see everyone coming together.

Mike has coached Emma in the past in youth hockey, as well as in youth lacrosse, a sport he admits he knew nothing about before joining the varsity hockey ranks. Coaching the youth sport in Norwell allowed Mike to gain practical knowledge from many of the players currently on his team, and build relationships with other parents in town.

Hopefully I’ll still be friends with their parents at the end, he joked.

Like her father, who graduated from Scituate in 1976 before playing minor league hockey for seven years, Emma mainly plays defense for Norwell, although she can also play forward. She said hearing stories from friends of her father’s about his career along the blue line had an impact on her, adding how cool it was that he could teach her the ropes of the position on and off the ice.

Both Breens commented on how much fun they are having this season regardless of the conditions. Emma said that her father, who spent a period as a referee with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in the 1980s, is just a really funny guy.

We laughed so much, said Emma. Especially during the COVID season, I feel like he lights up a good environment for us and keeps things positive.

Norwell senior captain Emma Breen, who hopes to continue her career in college, plays a stifling defense to Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake’s Caity Hazey in a Patriot League game Wednesday night. Matthew J Lee / Globe staff

Emma, ​​the youngest of Breen’s two daughters but a sole hockey player, hopes to continue playing in college. She is currently looking at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI, to pursue her career.

While coaching caused him to miss many Emmas games during her freshman year of high school, Mike believes he can continue to coach Norwell while not missing nearly as many of his daughter games next year as her games aren’t nearly exclusively Wednesdays and Saturdays if they are. high school.

It doesn’t hurt that the city’s youth program continues to spawn talent, Breen said, but he told Norwell’s athletic director Sean McInnis that if hell has him, hell will return next season.

The kids coming are way ahead of the game, Breen said. The youth program in Norwell has shot these young children tremendously.

The Clippers play as a guest in the Patriot League this season, with the Southeastern Mass. Girls Hockey League (SEMGHL) on hiatus. While Norwell won’t be able to compete in the leagues tournament, the Patriot Cup, the challenges of navigating this season have made Mike Breens the second company behind the bench memorable.

Whatever they throw at you, you have to agree, said Mike Breen. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever coached. But it was fun.

Ice chunks

Methuens Caty Flagggraduated from Austin Prep in 2016, made her NWHL debut for the Buffalo Beauts against Boston Pride in Bubble Lake Placid, NY, on Sunday. Flagg, who signed with Buffalo as a free agent last May, made nine saves on 11 shots in a 6-0 loss and was awarded 5:23 PM TOI. Flaggs family members at home and in South Carolina watched her debut on the Twitch livestream.

It was pretty exciting. I try to stay ready whether I go in or not. I’m not normally one to get nervous when playing, but I was a little nervous, said Flagg, who is the backup of Carly Jackson, a first-round pick by the Beauts.

Flagg and the Beauts were unable to complete their Isobel Cup quest after the NWHL season was canceled on Wednesday due to rising positive COVID-19 testing in the bubble.

Flagg helped Austin Prep win the 2016 Division I state championship (the programs first) and was named a Globe All-Scholastic. She played collegiate hockey for two years at the University of New England and two years at UMass Boston, graduating from the latter in 2020. She said she still follows Austin Prep games when she can.

It’s good to see they make the program and do it so well, especially if you’re part of it, Flagg said.

Multiple hockey programs for girls have raised money to support AJ Quetta, Bishop Feehan’s boy player who sustained a serious injury in a game against Pope Francis Prep last Tuesday night. Quetta’s GoFundMe, started by the family, has raised more than $ 775,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, excluding a donation of $ 100,000 from the Bruins and $ 25,000 from the Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Wilmington athletic director My Muzio confirmed the combination of the boys and girls programs to fetch $ 1,240 and King Philip’s girls donated $ 430.

King Philip junior Morgan Cunningham fundraising for teams began. Warriors coach Ken Assad, whose daughter graduated from Feehan in 2013, has coached some of the current Feehan boys’ players at the U18 95 Giants, a club based in Hopedale. KP also honored Quetta at his last game in Falmouth then Brielle Hearon, who wears number 10 (Quettas number) for the Warriors, hung her green-and-gold home jersey behind the couch.

The entire hockey community is incredible, Assad said. It’s what they do. It doesn’t matter which city you come to, who you play for.

Arlington Catholic Athletic Director Dan Shine said the girl program will be wearing a number 10 Shamrock crest on its helmets for the rest of the season.

Correspondent Brandon Chase contributed to this story.