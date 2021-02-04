Ooni supports Principals Cup | revival The Guardian Nigeria News



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has done his part in reviving the National Principals Cup competition and says it is an asset in building the character of future leaders and uniting the nation.

De Ooni revealed that he played in both the Headmasters and Principals Cup during his elementary and high school days, stating that the experience helped him become what he is today.

De Ooni expressed his dedication to the success of the event’s continued revival in Ile Ife when a delegation from the organizing committee led by Grassroots Sports director of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Ademola Are, paid him a Polite visit to seek his royal blessings.

The reason I’m excited today is that I played in the Headmasters Cup and I played in the Principals Cup. They are the greatest assets to cultivate the subconscious nature or spirit of the average Nigerian youth. It is very important that you bring back the Principals Cup. It will solve laziness and youth employment.

It offers many people the opportunity to show their talent. I am a living testimony. He continued: The Principals Cup was one of the best programs run by the federal government. It goes around every corner. The dedication and effort from all angles was a lot. At the time, there were very few crime rates because you prepare the minds of the youth to be responsible. Football is all about responsibility. You must be responsible for the ball you are holding and be careful not to lose it to the opponent. So, psychologically, prepare future generations to be responsible.

It takes care of the children ages 12 to 17, many of whom today don’t know that there is a program that brings them together. Let’s use this program to unite our nation and I truly commend the ministry led by Sunday Dare for the initiative. He is very active, very energetic. He wants to change things in the blink of an eye and I appreciate everything he tries to set up.

De Ooni urged organizers to stay focused and assure them that with proper organization sponsors will be magnetically attracted to support the event.

Earlier, Dr. Are de Ooni that although the Principals Cup is traditionally a football event, the Minister of Sports has found it necessary to include other sports such as boxing, badminton, track and field, swimming and table tennis in order to provide opportunities for young people who are talented in other sports.