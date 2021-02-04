Bruins paralyzes Flyers in OT thanks to rally from Pastrnak and ‘Perfection Line’





During the off-season Boston sometimes went through a big chunk Zdeno Chara-big changes. However, they still use “The Perfection Line”, which made all the difference as the Bruins stunned the Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday. David Pastrnak was particularly explosive, amassing a hat-trick in regulations and then moving on Patrice Bergeron‘s winner of the power-play game overtime. Like Pastrnak, Bergeron generated four points (1G, 3A). While Brad Marchand “Only” ended with an assist, he was usually omnipresent himself. It seemed Carter Hart and the Flyers would keep the Bruins at bay even after a bad start. Instead, the penalties began to pile up, and “The Perfection Line” reminded the hockey world why you shouldn’t leave the door open even when you bump into them. Pastrnak hits the ground after an off-season surgery Given that David Pastrnak is recovering from an off-season surgery and seemed to be coming back sooner than some expected, you’d expect rust for the starwinger. Instead, Pastrnak remained productive against the Flyers early and often for the Bruins. Next Wednesday, Pastrnak had three points (2G, 1A) in two games, both against the Washington Capitals. When Pastrnak scored just 12 seconds into the game, it looked like the up-and-down flyers might have a “here we go again” feel. For most of the first period it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Flyers. At the end of the first period, the Flyers and Bruins each have 8 shots on the net. At 5 to 5, the Flyers have a Corsi-for percentage of 45.45 (15 shots for, 18 against) and a 58.65 expected goal percentage. pic.twitter.com/7qGPEd33Yo – Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) February 4, 2021 Philly shook off that start, but Pastrnak often created dangerous opportunities with partners in crime Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Under 3-1 in the third period, the Bruins got some new life after Bergeron found cool Pastrnak for a beauty of a goal. Despite a tricky zone entry, the Bruins gained a territorial advantage on the waning moments of the third period. From there, Pastrnak wouldn’t be denied, and he collected the ninth hat-trick of his career, making it 3-3 with about 15 seconds left in regulation. Hayes, JVR is leading the way for the Flyers With Sean Couturier sidelined, the Flyers need other top players to answer the call. It hasn’t always been beautiful; Kevin Hayes ranked among Flyers who took deadly late penalties at the Bruins’ rally. But give big budgets for delivery. James van Riemsdyk and Hayes both cost at least $ 7 million in terms of salary cap, and they were leaders in scoring. JVR continued to create opportunities, eventually increasing his team-leading point total to 14 with a sharp assist Joel Farabee. Meanwhile, Hayes scored his sixth goal of the season, one that tied the game 1-1 at the time. On Wednesday, the best stars of the Flyers could not surpass the Bruins. But at least Hayes and JVR are giving their team a chance. James OBrienis a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Send him a message to[email protected]or follow him on Twitter@check it now.







