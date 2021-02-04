College hockey roundup: Yellowjackets chop lumberjacks in the season opener

Wisconsin-Superior received goals from five players and 28 saves from senior goalkeeper Oscar Svensson en route to a 5-2 win by WIAC over Northland in their season opener for men’s college hockey Wednesday in Ashland.

The teams met twice in exhibition game last week, with UWS winning 3-0 and 9-3, but this time it was official.

After Zach Ross opened the scoring at 12:54 p.m. in the first period to put Northland ahead 1-0, it was all Yellowjackets as Troy MacTavish and Charles Martin scored goals in the second, tackling UWS on three more unanswered in the third.

The same teams will meet each other on Friday at 7:05 pm in the Wessman Arena in Superior.





Eneba opened the scoring at 2:03 in the first period when the Johnnies exploded for four unanswered goals in the first to counter goals from Saints Tyler Hinterser and Jon Hansen late in the period.

Eneba scored at 5:54 in the second period on the power play for the final of the games.

Michael Magnuson had 33 saves for St. Johns (1-1), Jack Bostedt, Nick Trenciansky and Jack Bostedt combined on 24 stops for the Saints (0-2).

St. Scholastica plays Friday at 7:00 pm in Concordia-Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Rachel Anderson, Kayla Kasel and Taylor Murray scored goals when St. Scholastica went unbeaten with a 3-1 win over St. Marys in a women’s no-conference game in Winona, Minnesota.

St. Marys, who played the season opener, came first on the scoreboard when Avrey Simonson scored an unassisted goal at 4:45 in the second period, but it was all CSS after that.

Lori Huseby stopped 26 shots to lead St. Scholastica (3-0), while Ary Ziakas and Jordan Keeley made 37 saves to lead St. Marys (0-1).