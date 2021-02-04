Your table tennis coordinates – Jon’s table tennis training





Get back! I will now try to do some math. It won’t be pretty; but i think i can make some basic geometry. A basic definition of coordinates is a set of two or more numbers used to determine the position of a point in a given space relative to other fixed references. Imagine trying to hit a ping pong ball back to your opponent’s side of the net. Your regular references are your paddle, the ball and the table. In fact, only the table has actually been repaired. The location of the ball and your paddle changes quickly. Your goal in this example is to connect your paddle to the ball at the highest point. You just try to hit the ball to part of the table on your opponent’s side. There are actually quite a few other factors that can influence this, the two most obvious being the spin on the ball and the angle of your racket. That’s a lot of things that need to be coordinated for a relatively straightforward shot. We haven’t even started coordinating your feet yet. You probably won’t be able to be in a perfect position if your feet are uncoordinated. If you had an hour to determine all the points, angles, speeds, and coordinates required for a forehand ride, you should still be doing it in less than a second. Being good at math won’t help your coordination. I consider myself a fairly well-coordinated individual. Even among other table tennis players, I may be better than average. But I am not great. How do I know if I’m not really super coordinated? I know people who are. The most graceful and well-coordinated players I know seem to have one thing in common. They all played other sports, in addition to or prior to table tennis. Dan Seemiller played baseball. I know several players who have gotten most of their coordination through football. Richard McAfee played tennis. Keith Evans played cricket. Most of the best high school athletes I knew played multiple sports. Apparently Roger Federer played just about every sport imaginable before he became a great tennis star. The trend towards sports specialization may have a negative effect on our future athletes. Although I’ve focused mainly on table tennis for the past twenty years, I’m starting to rethink how I could improve in my chosen sport. Is 63 a little old to play soccer? Would it be helpful to throw a soccer ball or hit a wiffle ball? I played basketball. Would some dribble coordination exercises be of any value to my table tennis game? Normally I would say that if you want to get good at table tennis, you should practice skills specific to table tennis. But …… If you’ve been playing for years and seem to have reached a plateau, it might be time to think outside the box a bit. All of the sports I’ve mentioned require some degree of coordination. Tinkering in a secondary sport can be a good mental break at the very least. You can just survive in the table tennis world with good hand / eye coordination. But what about the other 99% of your body? Throwing, catching, hitting, dribbling, running and kicking engages your body in a slightly different way. Playing table tennis requires some direct calculations. The major players have a special sense of exactly what the essential coordinates are. It starts with knowing the exact coordinates of the ball, your paddle, the table and your body. Anything that promotes body awareness should help. It’s true …. Do the math. Related

