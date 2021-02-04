Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playing skills are on display in the latest triple-double

The back-to-back reigning MVP will finish early on Wednesday evening.

In 31 minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo, superstar from Milwaukee Bucks, was near perfect, recording a triple-double to 45 minutes for the fourth time in his career.

That’s why he took on a new role as a team photographer.

While on the sidelines, “The Greek Freak” grabbed Nick Monroe, Bucks’ director, to capture some footage of his squad completing a 130-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

“I thought it would be a good idea to take some pictures of it [my brother and teammate] Thanasis and make him look good, “explained Antetokounmpo.” So I tried to have fun and be in the moment. “

Here’s a look at some of the photos taken by Giannis Antetokounmpo during tonight’s eruption win against Indiana. https://t.co/9SiwRonGaH pic.twitter.com/snrQRqX5nI Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 4, 2021

However, when Giannis was in the game, he was the center of attention – especially as a playmaker.

Antetokounmpo would close the evening with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while coming off the field 7-for-8. During the third quarter, he also passed Quinn Buckner for fourth place on the Bucks’ all-time assists list.

“Having the ability to kick it and find shooters makes him almost unstoppable,” said teammate Bryn Forbes, who finished with 20 points and four three-pointers off the bench.

Antetokounmpo credits maturity with that ability to attack in different ways on a given night. In Monday’s win, he saw no need to force the issue as the Bucks scored 21 3-point field goals, which was the fifth time they scored 20 or more 3 seconds in a game this season – a franchise record.

“It’s something new,” said Antetokounmpo. “Probably last year and the year before and the year before, I’m going to play a game and I’m just too cocky not to be my best every night and I’m trying to keep going guys. Three guys are guarding me and I’m still trying I think this is just one step forward towards this leadership. “

Here’s a closer look at four moments from Monday’s game that showed Antetokounmpo was able to influence the game without just attacking the paint.

Play 0:45 Giannis Antetokounmpo shows how he can engage his teammates as he posts a triple-double of 21 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds in the Bucks’ defeat of the Pacers.

First quarter (8:45 to play)

Antetokounmpo led off the game aggressively, with five points, five rebounds and three assists in the first seven minutes. In this pick and roll situation, he faced teammate Brook Lopez for a wide open 3 pointer instead of working his way into the paint against numerous defenders.

Third Quarter (9:15 to play)

Faced with a mismatch from former teammate Malcolm Brogdon defending him on the post, Giannis took the time to acknowledge that Myles Turner, the league’s front runner, was coming to help, so he remained patient and found a cutting Lopez under the edge. for an open mind.

“I just think he’s playing really, really selflessly,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “He sees things and shows the right things, the right passes and I just think he’s in a great place mentally. He’s aggressive and offensive when necessary and he finds his teammates and finds opportunities for everyone when needed. is really playing at a high level. “

Third Quarter (5:13 to play)

Indiana remained in zone defense, but Antetokounmpo made a no-look pass to Jrue Holiday under the edge to throw off the defense for just a split second before slashing to the basket for a give-and-go finish with a thundering one-handed jam.

“For him it’s big in my eyes that he has to stay aggressive. I think when he’s aggressive it helps all of us and not necessarily just be aggressive to score the ball, but every time he gets into that paint, Does he get somebody? a wide open layup or somebody a wide open three, “said Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo. He’s figuring it out, he’s finding guys in their place they like, but I also think he’s fine with it. does to mix it up and attack the rim and go downhill a little bit and not just let the defense get on him that fast. ”

Third Quarter (49.5 seconds to play)

The 10th assist for Antetokounmpo came after a rebound from a Pat Connaughton miss. Again, he threw away the defense by jumping up as if to attempt a shot before finding Bobby Portis in the corner for a wide open three. Giannis tied a season high for assists before resting for the last quarter. He scored or assisted on 49 points, while the Pacers scored 63 points as a team while on the field, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

With new teammates and a new system, this is a completely new approach for Antetokounmpo that still needs some tweaking with the Bucks now 13-8 overall. However, he is determined to sacrifice for the greater goal of progressing through the playoffs down the line.

“Last year I had the feeling, and last year, that I have to be my best to win,” said Antetokounmpo. “I have to get 30, 35 … 25, 20 and 10 or whatever the case may be. Be everywhere, do everything, but now I think our team is a great team and this year, if my team is me needs to pass the ball, I need to pass the ball. “

“Next year may be different,” he added. “The team might want me to go crazy every night, but I think that’s grown up. Obviously, I’m still young, I’m 26, but 26 is over 25 and 24, and I like it. kinda like being in a good place, playing the right game and just seeing my teammates having fun But at the end of the day we always have to win the game I’m here to win games; I’m not just here to mess around and all that. “