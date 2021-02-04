Sanders Announces 2021 ETSU Football Signing Course | WJHL





JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Randy Sanders, East Tennessee state head football coach, announced the Buccaneers 2021 signing course on Wednesday. ETSU has added three signers plus five transfers to the spring roster. That includes three defensive linemen, one defensive back, one linebacker, one offensive lineman, one running back, and one wide receiver. ETSU announces start times and attendance limit for home football matches

December signers Charlie Cole RB 6-2 225 Gray, Tenn. (Daniel Boone HS) Lettering in football at Daniel Boone HS

Was originally committed to play with Army Timmy Dorsey DL 6-0 290 Oakland, California (Laney College) Lettering in football at Antioch High School in Antioch, California.

Transferred to ETSU from Laney College

Played nose guard for two seasons at Laney College for Coach John Beam

In 2018, Dorsey registered 14 tackles, two sacks and one fumble

Led Antioch HS to a state title in 2017 and was named Second Team All-BVAL February signers Zion Alexander DB 5-10 175 Norcross, Ga. (Norcross HS) Lettered in football at Norcross High School, plays wide receiver as well as defensive

back

back Also participated in Track & Field at Norcross HS

Named 2020 All-Region and All-County

Recorded 901 all-purpose yards, one interception and 54 tackles (42 solo)

Son of Latasha and Kerry Alexander

His brother, Tre Leslie, played football at Western Kentucky

Plans to major in physical therapy Adriel Clark WR 6-4 200 Suwanee, Ga. (Rabun County HS) Lettering in Football, Basketball and Athletics in Rabun County HS

Named a senior All-State

Current record holder for most touchdowns in a season by wide receiver under

High schools in Georgia

High schools in Georgia Tab as a 2-star recruit by rivals.com, received offers from Air Force, Army, The

Citadel, Coastal Carolina and Navy

Citadel, Coastal Carolina and Navy As a senior, he finished the year with 73 catches for 1,558 yards and 28 touchdowns

Son of Warren Shane Clark and Ming Clark

Plans to major in engineering

Stepbrother, Carl Lawson, played three seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals Jacoby Leatherwood LB 6-1215 Nashville, Tennessee (East Nashville HS) Lettering in football at East Nashville High School, linebacker playing for the Eagles Austin Lewis DE 6-6 – 270 Jonesborough, Tenn. (Liberty University) Transfer to ETSU from Liberty University

Appeared in 35 games in three seasons for the Flames, good for nine starts

Ended his Liberty career with 67 tackles (33 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and

a fumble recovery

a fumble recovery First player in Liberty history to earn All-American honors at the FBS level

Voted VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year

Lettered in football at David Crockett High School and was named a 3-star recruit for the

Pioneers

School record holder in career tackles (246) and tackles for loss (37), while 12 sacks were added

Named a triple Mountain East Conference All-Region honoree

Ranked as the # 1 defensive end in East Tennessee Juwan Ross DL 6-2 265 Daytona Beach, Fla. (Old Dominion) Transfer to ETSU from Old Dominion University

Appeared in 25 games for the Monarchs with eight starts

Ended his ODU career with 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks

Tab a two-star recruit by 247sports.com

Lettered in football at Father Lopez Catholic, only played five games as a senior due to injuries

As a junior, Ross finished the year with 69 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks Joe Schreiber OL 6-3 295 Chanhassen, Minn. (Iowa Western CC / North Dakota State) Transfer to the Iowa Western Community College Buccaneer Program

Prior to his stop at Iowa Western CC, Schreiber spent two years in the state of North Dakota

Appeared in a match as a red-shirt freshman, in the center against Butler

Graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 2018, earned three letters and started for two seasons

Named All-Conference, All-District and All-Metro First Team

Led Eden Prairie to a 13-0 Class 6A State Championship in 2017

