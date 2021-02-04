Sports
Now the Indian sports stars tweet against international support for peasant protests
New Delhi: Shortly after some Bollywood celebrities tweeted within an hour in support of the State Department’s opposition to international personalities supporting the peasant movement, it was the turn of India’s greatest sporting personalities.
None other than Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in the same sentence as the MEA’s announcement that ‘outside forces’ cannot be participants in India’s internal affairs.
India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators, but not participants.
Indians know India and should choose India. Let’s stay united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021
In particular, the MEA’s response was to tweets from music icon Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, YouTube star Lilly Singh, former adult star Mia Khalifa, and several others. The women, who all have millions of followers on social media, stood in the way of cruel abuse and trolling.
Similar tweets were posted by almost all of Tendulkar’s contemporaries on the Indian cricket team. One-time captain Sourav Ganguly, who is in the midst of a political tug of war between BJP and TMC in Bengal, did not tweet herself but retweeted Tendulkar and Anil Kumble’s tweets.
As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of bringing its internal problems to amicable solutions. Further and higher. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda
Anil Kumble (@ anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021
We as a country have problems to solve today and will have problems tomorrow, but that does not mean that we are creating a gap or being disrupted by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether
Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021
Finding a solution that will benefit our great nation is paramount at this point. Let’s stand together and move forward together for a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda
Shikhar Dhawan (@ SDhawan25) February 3, 2021
Virat Kohli, the current captain of the cricket side of India, who once asked a fan to go to Australia if he liked Australian batsmen, was one of the sports stars to tweet.
Let’s all stay united in this hour of disagreement. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I am sure that an amicable solution will be found between all sides to bring peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether
Virat kohli (@imvkohli) February 3, 2021
The hashtags that Tendulkar used, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, were repeated in all tweets. While the phrasing was varied, the core of the tweets was remarkably similar across athletes’ tweets.
Stronger together #IndiaTogether
Hardik Pandya (@ hardikpandya7) February 3, 2021
Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal issue that will no doubt be resolved in dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda
Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021
India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in the well-being of our countries and I am sure everyone will play their part to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether
Rohit Sharma (@ ImRo45) February 3, 2021
There is no problem that cannot be solved when we stand together as one. Let’s stay united and work to solve our internal problems #IndiaTogether
Ajinkya Rahane (@ ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021
The quick action was not limited to the Indian cricket team. PT Usha, once India’s fastest woman, and Manika Batra, one of India’s most successful table tennis players, also tweeted.
We are proud of our own culture and heritage and are the true model of democracy. Don’t get involved in our internal affairs, we know how to solve our own problems because we are the only nation in the world that upholds UNITY IN DIVERSITY.#IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda
PT USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) February 4, 2021
No propaganda can deter the unity of our country! India is united and together to reach new heights.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether https://t.co/gqlJqiULJZ
Manika batra (@manikabatra_TT) February 3, 2021
Badminton star and BJP member Saina Nehwal tweeted the original message from MEA, but used the exact text of Akshay Kumar’s tweet.
Farmers are a hugely important part of our country. And the efforts being made to fix their problems are clear. Instead of paying attention to someone creating differences, let’s support an amicable solution. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/FhclAMLiik
Saina nehwal (@nsaina) February 3, 2021
Also active in this field were medal-winning wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat. Babita Phogat is a member of the BJP.
…
Babita bijl (@babitaabijl) February 3, 2021
#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/U8C2czzmn4
Geeta van den Berg (@geeta_vdb) February 3, 2021
In particular, one of the first responses to Rihanna’s tweet in support of the farmers came from former Indian cricket Pragyan Ojha, who warned her that India does not need an outsider to ‘poke her nose into his business’. However, Ojha did not appear to be part of the joint hashtag campaign.
My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider to poke her nose into our internal affairs!
Pragyan ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021
On Thursday, February 4, India’s MoS for Sports Kiren Rijiju herself retweeted Raina and Batra’s tweets with a message.
United we are strong, divided we face downfall.
Outsiders cannot divide and defeat India if we stay united.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether https://t.co/BIauD4Y1n9
Kiren barton (@kirenbarton) February 4, 2021
