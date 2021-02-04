Now the Indian sports stars tweet against international support for peasant protests

Connect with us

New Delhi: Shortly after some Bollywood celebrities tweeted within an hour in support of the State Department’s opposition to international personalities supporting the peasant movement, it was the turn of India’s greatest sporting personalities.

None other than Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in the same sentence as the MEA’s announcement that ‘outside forces’ cannot be participants in India’s internal affairs.

In particular, the MEA’s response was to tweets from music icon Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, YouTube star Lilly Singh, former adult star Mia Khalifa, and several others. The women, who all have millions of followers on social media, stood in the way of cruel abuse and trolling.

Similar tweets were posted by almost all of Tendulkar’s contemporaries on the Indian cricket team. One-time captain Sourav Ganguly, who is in the midst of a political tug of war between BJP and TMC in Bengal, did not tweet herself but retweeted Tendulkar and Anil Kumble’s tweets.

Virat Kohli, the current captain of the cricket side of India, who once asked a fan to go to Australia if he liked Australian batsmen, was one of the sports stars to tweet.

The hashtags that Tendulkar used, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, were repeated in all tweets. While the phrasing was varied, the core of the tweets was remarkably similar across athletes’ tweets.

The quick action was not limited to the Indian cricket team. PT Usha, once India’s fastest woman, and Manika Batra, one of India’s most successful table tennis players, also tweeted.

Badminton star and BJP member Saina Nehwal tweeted the original message from MEA, but used the exact text of Akshay Kumar’s tweet.

Also active in this field were medal-winning wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat. Babita Phogat is a member of the BJP.

In particular, one of the first responses to Rihanna’s tweet in support of the farmers came from former Indian cricket Pragyan Ojha, who warned her that India does not need an outsider to ‘poke her nose into his business’. However, Ojha did not appear to be part of the joint hashtag campaign.

On Thursday, February 4, India’s MoS for Sports Kiren Rijiju herself retweeted Raina and Batra’s tweets with a message.



