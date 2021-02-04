Fans amazed by ‘the weirdest action in the world’





Sri Lankan spinner Kevin Koththigoda has caught the eye with a truly unique bowling action. Photo: Fox Sports There have been some odd bowling moves in cricket over the years, but fans are convinced a Sri Lankan leg spinner is the “weirdest”. Kevin Koththigoda has been taking the cricket world by storm, with a style of bowling that is unique to say the least. ‘TO EARN’: Cricket world praises Merv Hughes’ great honor EXTENDED: Aussie coach calls player in the middle of toasted sandwich furore Koththigoda first made headlines in 2017 after a vision of him bowling at the Youth Asia Cup in Malaysia went viral. When he made his debut for the Sri Lanka Under-19 team, the leg spinner’s extraordinary delivery method made international headlines. He has been called the weirdest spinner in the world and has been at it again at a recent T10 match in Abu Dhabi. Koththigoda’s action has inevitably drawn comparisons to former South African spinner Paul Adams, who was known as the ‘frog in a blender’. Kevin Koththigoda’s bizarre action has been compared to that of former Proteas spinner Paul Adams. Photo: Getty / Fox Sports The boy’s right bowling arm appears to be hyperextended behind his back, before swinging awkwardly around his neck before being released. Story continues It’s a bizarre technique that would undoubtedly disrupt most batsman. However, Koththigodas’ action carries risks, as evidenced by his showing in the last T10 match for the Maratha Arabians. The young leggy fell twice while bowling to Qalandars batsmen in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition, before eventually being forced out with an injury. Bizarre style leaves the cricket world perplexed Many fans were far from surprised to learn that Koththigoda had injured himself, based on his unorthodox bowling style, as described by commentators. Unsurprisingly, the incredible scenes left viewers in a state of disbelief. Have you watched the T10 cricket at all? Have you seen that spin bowler named Kevin Koththigoda? A somewhat unorthodox bowling style doesn’t cover it. It’s crazy. Haha! Kate (@Beerinwitsout) February 2, 2021 No wonder he can’t stay upright when he come up like this. Tim Chambers (@ timchambers321) February 2, 2021 Kevin Koththigoda is the poor man’s Paul Adams and has no control over his body while bowling. Sorry not sorry. That’s absolutely awful bowling!# AbuDhabiT10 Divyesh (@iamdivyesh) February 2, 2021 Kevin Koththigoda has the most unusual action. No wonder Banton was stunned # AbuDhabiT10 Thilak Ramamurthy (hiThilak_Rama) February 2, 2021 click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







