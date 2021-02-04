Men’s tennis wins fourth consecutive row, beats Tulsa 5-2





Ben Breitbach



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas Mens Tennis (4-0) remained unbeaten in Fayetteville on Wednesday-afternoon with a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center. The Hogs took the double point, including a win over the 29th-seeded duo in the nation, and added four singles to seal their fourth win in five years against the Golden Hurricane. Enrique Paya and Jose Dominguez Alonso won their fourth doubles as a duo this season, beating Kamdem / Thelwall-Jones in second place, 6-1. Hunter Harrison and Maxim Verboven followed suit with their own 6-1 upset victory over No. 29 Connor Di Marco / Kody Pearson. Alex Reco and Nico Rousset completed the doubles sweep in third position, beating Siddall / Santalla (6-3) for their second tandem win this spring. In singles, freshman Adrien Burdet remained perfect as Razorback with his fourth win of the season. Burdet beat Juan-Pablo Cenoz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. After dropping his first set of the year, Melvin Manuel stormed back into the final two sets against Stefan Hampe and won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to make it 3-1 Razorbacks. Paya took care of the game with a three-set win on lane 6 and bounced back with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Daniel Siddall. Paya has now won three consecutive matches in singles against the Golden Hurricane in his career. No 72 Alex Reco closed the 5-2 win for the Razorbacks with a 10-7 win in a third set tiebreaker against Ezequiel Santalla in second place. Tulsa puts a lot into their tennis program and Coach Westbrook is proud of it. So it took us a good team effort to win today, said head coach Andy Jackson. Tulsa was in the # 3 TCU game, just like our game today. Now we’re getting our first Power 5 test with the Washington Huskies on Saturday and we’re looking forward to the challenge. The Hogs will be back in Fayetteville on Saturday, February 6 for a game with the Washington Huskies. The first service at the Billingsley Tennis Center is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT. Results Singles (5,3,4,6,1.2) # 67 Kody Pearson (TULSA) beats. Maxim Verboven (ARK) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 # 72 Alex Reco (ARK) beats. Ezequiel Santalla (TULSA) 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) Connor Di Marco (TULSA) def. Nico Rousset (ARK) 6-3, 6-4 Melvin Manuel (ARK) def. Stefan Hampe (TULSA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 Adrien Burdet (ARK) def. Juan-Pablo Cenoz (TULSA) 6-3, 6-3 Enrique Paya (ARK) def. Daniel Siddall (TULSA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Double (2,1,3) Hunter Harrison / Maxim Verboven (ARK). # 29 Connor Di Marco / Kody Pearson (TULSA) 6-1 Enrique Paya / Jose D. Alonso (ARK) def. Boriss Kamdem / Tom Thelwall-Jones (TULSA) 6-1 Nico Rousset / Alex Reco (ARK) defeated. Daniel Siddall / Ezequiel Santalla (TULSA) 6-3

