Woburn Girl Hockey Shows Its Championship Flavor – Boston Herald





BELMONT From the opening of the puck, Woburn showed why it is a defensive co-state champion with dominance in both the pace and offensive zones on Wednesday night. With three points in the first half, the Tanners came off Viglirolo Rink on their way to a 4-0 victory over Belmont, opponent of Middlesex League. I was really happy with the way the girls played today, said coach Steve Kennedy. With this season, we are looking for an opportunity to get out here and have a lot of fun. That has been our number one priority. Freshman Taylor Buckley got the score going when she scored for the net for a 1-0 lead for Woburn (5-1-1) with only 3:22 in the half. Junior ML Pineros scored to make it 2-0, just over four minutes later before eighth grader Madelyn Soderquist scored on a Pineros pass to bring the Tanners from 3-0 after 10:30 minutes of action with a difference of 23-1 for Woburn. That’s a tribute to the leadership of the team, Kennedy said of eighth graders’ ability to fit in with the high school students this season. The captains and the entire senior class really make sure that despite the fact that we are not in a dressing room and there are no typical real bonding events, everyone feels welcome and there is real cohesion in the team. The second half was more of the same as the Tanners outshot Belmont (3-1-3), 17-2, for a 40-3 advantage during the game with junior Alyssa Wackrow being shutout. Alyssa has been solid for us all year long, Kennedy said. She deserves everything (the team) can give her in terms of solid defense and the hard play for the net. Senior Kelsey Ficociello added the fourth score for Woburn with 3:32 left from senior Bella Shaw’s second assist of the night. The two teams take it back to the OBrien Rink in Woburn next Wednesday at 4:30 PM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos