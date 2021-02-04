Vienna’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing masterplan | News, sports, jobs





VIENNA – The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Vienna is preparing a plan that, if approved, will make major improvements to several facilities. Vienna Parks Director Steve Black highlighted an upcoming parks and recreation master plan for the city of Vienna, which will start this spring and extend into the future. A major focus for the department is the Jackson Park Pool, which has been a staple of the summer since 1963 and is scheduled to open June 7, 2021, barring any government restrictions or unexpected problems. “I have to make some repairs”, Black said. With a total of $ 22,000, Black has sent one of two necessary pool pumps to be repaired and the plumbing in the pump room, concession area and bathrooms to be remediated – these are seen as solutions to only temporarily delay bigger structural problems. “We’re lucky that we had some social distance and we were able to shut down without getting in trouble with alternating urinal and toilet closures … we had a lot of leaks,” Black said. In the future, Black hopes that other major projects will be able to take place – fixing the concrete deck around the pool, a zero access pool and a splash pad are some of the ambitions for the department. “It’s for small children [zero entry pool], their mothers can go in with them … kids love these things, “ Black said. Black will present the larger, comprehensive plan to Vienna City Council at today’s meeting and address the need for major funding for the pool in the near future. During the council session, Black will also reveal multiple bids posted for the resurfacing of the tennis and basketball courts, as well as an overlay in liner to create a place to play pickleball. “It’s a wild thing, but it’s pretty cool,” Black said of the possible new sports addition, which combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. An additional bid is open for the creation of a 13-person Crossfit rig, which, upon approval, will be placed next to the current adult training facility in Jackson Park and suitable for a wide range of ages. “There are different things for sit-ups, pull-ups, chin-ups …” Black said. “This will be a great addition.” Other hopeful projects to be completed in the future include a handicapped accessible restroom in Spencer’s Park, bidding for new Christmas lighting displays, a new swing set in Jackson Park and an outdoor youth football complex, currently under construction. football is. on the baseball fields. “There is a need for the older children” Black said. “The demand for football has really increased.” Money has been entered in the budget for all projects and the motions are awaiting approval by the Council. Jenna Pierson can be reached at [email protected] Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







