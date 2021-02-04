Cleveland Cavaliers don’t take enough 3s – and they know it; time to back those words up and fix a broken offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers have taken flashback-to-the-80s style a little too literally.

They want to mess up the game. They want to play a physical style that resembles some bullies from another decade. They have no choice but to try to win ugly, which will allow them to overcome talent shortages and limited assault weapons. Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff was forced from time to time to use unorthodox grouping as he continued to navigate injuries. Believing he has an inside advantage with an Andre Drummond-led frontcourt, Bickerstaff wants to take advantage of this by pounding opponents into submission.

It was about doing whatever it took to win early wins before a brutal February gauntlet was hit.

But somewhere along the line, with an overemphasis on the paint and a tremendous amount of Drummond touches, the Cavs left the 3 pointer – the NBA’s great equalizer.

I absolutely believe we need more threes, point guard Darius Garland said after losing 121-99 to the Los Angeles Clippers. I think Paul George had more threes individually than our entire team. I don’t think we’ll win games by shooting all 2s. If we get player moves, we get open shots. And that’s when we take them down. That’s when we are at our best.

The Cavs won just 10 triples in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. It’s the fewest attempts by an NBA team all season. Stephen Curry, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard and Buddy Hield average more than the number the Cavs raised. Cleveland made four, by the way. Half of Georges total. He drank eight out of nine. As a team, Los Angeles drilled 20 and beat the Cavs by 48 points from outside the arc. That nullified Clevelands’ decisive advantage in the paint – a repeat of Sunday night in Minnesota when the stylistic choice was overturned by the 3-point barrage in Minnesota.

That’s not enough threes to win a game, Collin Sexton admitted. We will be in the minority every day if we continue not to shoot them. Make sure to look for them. Make sure to use the correct one. We have to keep moving the ball. We have to run. We have to stop. Every time we get stops, run into the corner and maybe we can get four per game or five per game just after the transition. I just have to make sure I can find it for my teammates. I’m definitely looking at this game to see where I could have done better and where I could have found teammates for open 3s or even found some for me.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ shot card in their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

A few games past mid-season, the Cavs ranks last in 3-point tries, scoring by game. Only a miniscule 28% of their shot attempts came from long range – also the worst class. Last season, the Cavs were ranked 19th in the same category.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ranks second when it comes to shots within four feet and fourth when it comes to the short mids – classified as four feet outside and 14 feet inside.

These numbers, which look like they come from a different era, have played a part in the Cavs’ drop to last in attacking classification and 26th in effective field goal percentage. It’s part of the reason the Cavs are struggling to break the 100-point barrier in an era defined by high-scoring, rhythmic, free-flowing, fun, pace-and-space style.

I think we’ll create more threes, Bickerstaff said. Distance is a huge part of the game and being able to topple 3s is a big part of creating driving angles for your attack-oriented guys. Our goal is to generate good shots whether they are 3s or on the edge. But I think we should definitely generate more 3’s. And I think that will make our offense more efficient too.

Anyone who recognizes the problem is the first step to resolve it. Now comes the hard part.

On Wednesday night, the Clippers took the same approach most teams took to slow Sexton. Using size and strength, they chose to fight over screens instead of going down. George, a respected defender and two-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team, was the primary watchdog against Sexton.

Bickerstaff said the Clippers didn’t give his guards any room, they flowed in the paint, stayed home on perimeter threats and lured the two youths into malleable, seductive floaters. It was a goal-oriented approach. Both grabbed the bait. They let the defense dictate terms, not the other way around.

We need to create better opportunities for them to make the spray, Bickerstaff said. Through movement, through penetration, and even staying out of the pick and roll game, getting into more drive and kick stuff, we had to force rotations and create ball motion and energy to create some open 3’s where those guys can sometimes be the receiver instead of always having the ball in hand.

They are capable of making those floats, right? But there is a certain amount where percentages and analytics come into play where you just can’t generate enough offense by taking that much 2s. I think that bit us in the ass tonight.

Sexton shoots 44.4% deep in the season. It’s the best sign of his career. He belongs to the 91st percentile.

Former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, now with the Clippers, was with Sexton during the early part of his NBA career. Lue was delighted with Sextons’ growth as an outside shooter before the game.

But here’s the problem: Sexton doesn’t trust it enough. He fell back to a game that was dominated by the middle class. The Sextons’ three-point frequency is in the bottom five percentile. The lowest mark of his career. He is sixth on the team in tries per game. How is it that a player who shoots him so well, someone who has worked tirelessly to become a dangerous long-range threat, strays from it?

When they’re chasing me off every screen, I don’t want to just kick the habit and rush the 3, Sexton said. When I get the chance, I take it, take advantage of the opportunities I get.

After failing to live up to his shooter reputation as a rookie, Garland has boosted his 3-point numbers to 43.1% in Year 2, but has only made multiple bombs in two of the last eight games since returning from a sprained right shoulder. Despite a position in the 90-plus percentile in 3-point accuracy, Garland is in the 37th percentile when it comes to frequency.

After Wednesday’s game in which Garland tried the third, he noticed the same defense plan as Sexton.

They gave us the floater. Gives us easy lay-ups. We had to take them. They were wide open, Garland said. Coaches kept telling us to bring them. When Collin and I drive in, we just have to keep our heads up and get a kick out. We have many great shooters on our team.

Garlands’ great terminology is probably a bit too broad given the current roster lineup. That is, when it comes to healthy bodies.

Sexton is the team leader in percentage followed by Garland. Newbie Taurean Prince is third, the only other man to shoot better than 40 percent. Then comes Larry Nance Jr., currently sidelined by a sprained wrist and playing at less than 100% in the two games before being knocked out. Dylan Windler only gets about 16 minutes per game and still seems hesitant. Cedi Osman, with an average of 6.3 triple tries, recently saw his playing time decrease.

One of the most experienced archers, Kevin Love, has been on the market since December 27 due to a high-quality spawn strain. Having him in the lineup would not only create more room, leading to drive-and-kick opportunities against a collapsing defense, but Loves is more willing to launch than almost anyone on the roster. Last season, he took seven triples per game – half of his shots came from outside.

Because of her injury, there was one of the moves the Cavs were eager to perform this season: double drag. The plan was to have Love and another large set of staggered screens for one of the primary ball handlers. That gravity would affect how opponents attacked both Garland and Sexton. It also had the potential to free Love for an open look if the defender chose not to close.

In the meantime, the Cavs were able to perform more pin-downs and off-the-ball actions to hunt for 3s.

There is, of course, a balance. Drummond is most impressive around the rim. Despite all the justifiable criticism he’s received lately about his career’s lowest shooting rate and the offense getting bogged down, the Cavs have been a .500 team with Drummond in the lineup. He made them more competitive and was one of the division’s most impactful defenders, finishing third in Defensive Win Shares behind Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert. Can they really afford to take him out of the line-up?

Nance still isn’t launching as much as it should. Garland and Sexton both score well in the middle class. The Cavs are in third place in points in the paint. That style, combined with better-than-expected defense, she currently has in the playoff hunt at the Eastern Conference. It is dangerous to stray too far from the chosen, successful identity.

But the Cavs are starting to fade. They have lost five of their last seven games and it is no coincidence that the slip started when the long ball disappeared from the offensive attack. Over the first 15 games, a stretch in which they went 8-7, the Cavs averaged 28.4 triples. That number has dropped to 21.2 in recent weeks. It’s hard to win that way in 2021.

The teams’ final attack looks broken and archaic. Time to put words into action and fix it – if they can.

–

New Cavs Face Masks For Sale: Here you can buy Cleveland Cavaliers themed face covers for coronavirus protection, including a single mask ($ 14.99) and a 3-pack ($ 24.99). All proceeds from the NBA are donated to charity.

More coverage from Cavaliers

Love goes through individual training, Cavaliers are not in a hurry to return from a calf injury

Who would have thought that? Cavaliers actually defend and watch! Pluto

A tough road trip ahead; Drummond and Love Rumors: Podcast

A look into the future starring Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland

Losing slip for two games ends with an avenging win of 100-98 over Minnesota

Love asks supermodel girlfriend Kate Bock

The growing pains of building a team: we have to be patient