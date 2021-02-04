Sports
Twitter buzzes after notable Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli tweet about farmers protests
Twitter was buzzing Wednesday night as notable former and current Indian cricketers, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Captain Virat Kohli, took to Twitter to voice their views on the ongoing peasant protests.
Tendulkar, Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Anil Kumble, former India batsman Suresh Raina were some of the famous names of the Indian cricket fraternity who tweeted about farmers protest.
Sachin Tendulkar said, “external forces can be spectators, but not participants.”
“India’s sovereignty cannot be jeopardized. External forces can be spectators, but not participants. Indians know India and must decide for India. Let us remain united as a nation,” Sachin tweeted.
Kohli called for staying united during the hours of disagreement, saying that farmers are an integral part of our land.
“Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreement. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I am sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together,” Kohli said.
India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wants everyone to stay united and then work together to solve the internal problems.
“There is no problem that cannot be solved when we work together as one. Let’s stay united and work to solve our internal problems #IndiaTogether,” Rahane tweeted.
“India has always been stronger when we are all together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in the well-being of our nations and I am sure everyone will play their part to find a solution TOGETHER. to be found, ”tweeted Vice Captain Rohit Sharma.
India’s current head coach Ravi Shastri called it an ‘internal issue’ and believed the situation could be resolved ‘through dialogue’.
“Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of every country’s ecosystem. This is an internal issue that will no doubt be resolved in dialogue. Jai Hind!”
Former Test skipper Anil Kumble also followed with a tweet of his own stating that India is more than capable of bringing its internal problems to amicable solutions.
“As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of moving its internal problems into amicable solutions. Forward and higher. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” Kumble tweeted.
“We as a country have problems to solve today and will have problems tomorrow, but that does not mean that we are creating a divide or being disrupted by outside forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue,” former tweeted. Indian batsman Suresh Raina.
Additionally, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha said the country knows how important farmers are, and that an outsider’s view on an internal issue is unnecessary after international pop star Rihanna supported farmers protesting on the borders of the Indian capital. .
On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a CNN news report about the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi’s neighboring Haryana state after protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and collided in various parts of the national capital with the police during the January 26. tractorrally ‘protest organized by farmers
The State Department said in its statement on Wednesday that the government has passed the laws “after extensive debate and discussion” and “a series of talks have begun” to address the peasant issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.
The MEA also condemned celebrities who drew attention to the farmers protest on social media.
“The lure of sensational hashtags and social media comments, especially when used by celebrities and others, is neither correct nor responsible,” the statement said alongside the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Farmers have been protesting the three newly adopted agricultural laws since November 26 last year at the various borders of the national capital: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Price Guarantee Agreement and Farm Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020.
(With ANI inputs)
