Sports
The chase continues: Davenport believes Serena 24 Down Under | can win TENNIS.com
With a sharp backhand down the line, the crowd erupts and Serena Williams throws her arms in the air and punches both fists. She takes a deep breath in and out, which seems like years of tension around whether she would win another title. Serena’s 2020 triumph in Auckland, her first-time mum, was undoubtedly a big deal, but she’s still looking for Grand SlamNo. 24.
At the Yarra Valley Classic, Serena has taken impressive direct wins over Daria Gavrilova and Tsvetana Pironkova to kickstart her 2021 season, her fourth season in which she will compete for a 24th-ever major title. The first round against Gavrilova caught the attention of fellow ex-No. 1 Lindsay Davenport who spoke with TENNIS.com after the match.
“She looked really good; I was really impressed,” said Davenport. “We know the service will probably be there for the rest of her career, the powerful foundations. I watch more of her move, fall short. Balls. Is she taking the baby steps to get balls earlier?”
Serena provided those details against the Aussie. She stepped onto the court without hesitation, using her feet to take time away from her opponent. Those little things could potentially lead the 39-year-old to another big title. For Davenport, it’s not so much about Serena’s ability to play an excellent defense, but whether she’s using her footwork to dictate points.
“It’s going to be a Grand Slam like we’ve never seen before. You look at all the variables that some players are dealing with in real time without noticing much,” said Davenport.
Although Serena had to adapt to unusual circumstances and undergo a 14-day quarantine in Adelaide, she was one of the few who had the opportunity to practice and get outside for up to five hours a day. Seventy-two other players cannot say the same because they were locked in their hotel room for two full weeks after their arrival in close contact with persons who later tested positive for COVID-19 on their respective flights.
Serena arrives in Adelaide, Australia with daughter Olympia (Getty Images)
The later Australian Open start date in 2021 also gave Serena more time to recover from the Achilles tendon injury that hindered her at the US Open and ultimately forced her to leave Roland Garros last year. Still, Serena will have to adapt to uncharted territory to embrace the moment. With her last major title in Melbourne in 2017, Davenport believes it could happen again on the ice blue courses Down Under.
“I absolutely think she has a chance in Australia,” said Davenport. “From what I’ve heard from the players down there, conditions are pretty fast this year. They’ve been for the past few years. That hasn’t changed this year. That certainly helps Serena.”
The fast tracks in Melbourn boost Serena’s powerful game, but her aggressive style of play combined with precise footwork can help her hoist another big trophy. The three-time major champion believes Serenacan is right and will eventually break the Australian record, but without two more majors. , she already considers her compatriot the best player of all time.
It’s a bit of a shame that this is the benchmark. I don’t know if it’s even for her. Maybe it’s the media. She’s the best player we’ve ever seen. Is she 24, 25, should everyone believe that? I do not think so. “
Five or six years ago, Davenport sat down with Chanda Rubin, a former Top 10 player, and, after combing through tennis history, found that the comparisons between Serena and Margaret Court, the current all-time record holder, are hardly apples . Eleven of Court’s biggest wins came at the Australian Open, where the fields consisted mostly of other Australian players. In its earliest years, the draw consisted of only 32 players.
Of course, that’s not Margaret’s fault. She played what was there, what she wanted to play. She was the winner. It’s not easy to win that often. It’s almost two separate records here. People like to say the best player. all times, that generation. You can’t compare. “
With 128 draws and all that Serena has achieved on the field, Davenport feels it is this excessive pressure that is holding Williams in her quest for another big win.
Getty Images
“I feel like she has the record. It seems like she’s got it all, how long she’s played, the tournaments she’s won, the 128 draws. It just doesn’t seem quite fair to put this on Serena. . “
Any storyline is possible at this year’s strange edition of the Australian Open. Just look at last season, from Sofia Kenin’s comeback against Garbie Muguruza to claim her first major title, to Iga Swiatek’s breakthrough in the Roland Garros draw to become the youngest champion in the world.claysince Rafael Nadal in 2005.
Since Serena’s last two titles came in Australia, the world can still see her punching her fists and raising her arms triumphantly under the lights of Melbourne. As long as she rips shots through court, nothing is out of line.
“I say she’s tying it up this year. I’m not sure she’ll break it. Two is a lot to be gained in one year, so I’ll say he’s tying it up,” Davenport said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]