Sports
Meet your student athlete: hockey Jack Eastabrooks
Jack Eastabrooks plays for Battle Mountain hockey.
That seems like a simple sentence, aside from the most striking detail Eastabrooks will be graduating this spring in Eagle Valley.
While the Battle Mountains hockey program has always been open to student athletes from all local high schools, acceptance of Devils, Gore Rangers and Saints, mainly Devils, was not a given in the squad’s early days.
Not only is Eastabrooks a senior blueliner, defense is the Huskies’ strength, but he’s got the Assistant Captains A sewn to his jersey.
And that’s a good thing, because Eastabrooks eats, drinks and sleeps hockey. What’s more, Battle Mountain hockey has big plans for 2021
Read on to learn more about Eastabrooks.
Birthday: June 7, 2003.
Parents: Mike Eastabrooks and Kim Scavone.
What’s fun about hockey? I enjoy being with all my friends all the time, always laughing and arguing. I like how fast the sport is. There are not many breaks. You have to be on all the time. I had tried soccer and baseball and it wasn’t really. Hockey was never boring.
When did you start? I think I was 7 or 8. I started skating on the pond in Eagle. It was rough ice.
OK, what’s the best ice cream in the Mountain Conference:Aspen, even though I don’t like them, and (the) Eagle (Ice Rink & Pool).
Best Moments in Hockey: Usually the overnight stays. Last year, we probably had the most fun at the hotel, waiting to play the next game.
Most Embarrassing Moment in Hockey: Several times I skated backwards with someone from the other team skating towards me and I tripped over the blueline and watched it go past me.
What does coach Derek Byron look like? He likes everything about winning and hockey. It’s hard to tell if he likes anything else. (Editor’s observation: It’s not hard to see how Byron and Eastabrooks are doing just fine together in hockey, hockey and more hockey.)
How pumped are you that hockey season is here? Very excited. When I looked at it before the season started I didn’t think we would have any games. I’m excited to see that we have a busy schedule and don’t have to go to Denver.
Goals for the season: Obviously, you win the state and just make it there. I mean, I’d like to make it to the Frozen Four. We (the current players) have never been there.
Are you okay with wearing a Battle Mountain jersey? I always think it’s a bit weird. I’m not a big boy when it comes to, I want to play for them or this team. I don’t care if it’s weird. I play for Battle Mountain and go to Eagle Valley.
Favorite subject: Auto shop.
College plans: Colorado Mesa University.
Career plans: I’m going to study energy. I want to work on power lines.
Favorite social media: TikTok.
Favorite website: YouTube.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite pizza slice: Green olives, sausage and onions.
Other sports you do: Snowboarding.
Favorite team: Colorado Avalanche.
Favorite players: Patrick Kane and Dustin Byfuglien.
Favorite music: Rap of country.
What do you listen to these days: Eminem and Ice Cube.
Powder day where are you going? Beaver Creek. (Eastabrooks rightly did not disclose its powder stockpile.)
If you were a tree, what kind of a tree would you be? Fir tree They smell as good as any tree.
If you were the ruler of the world for one day, what would you do? Probably take all the Democrats and Republicans and let them work together so we don’t have political fights.
COVID-19 has disappeared and you can travel anywhere. Where are you going? Bora Bora.
