SMDC Light 2 Residences offers vibrant living in the heart of the city – Manila Bulletin
The current situation has emphasized the importance of location in choosing a place of residence. As the country begins to open up with carefully calibrated health measures, getting around the metropolis can be challenging as traffic has started to pick up again and public transport may still be inaccessible in some areas.
As many people still choose to stay at home, this also underscores the importance of being able to live in a relaxing retreat even if your home is in the middle of a bustling city.
SMDC Light 2 Residences combines these two important factors by being strategically located in the busy commercial center of Mandaluyong, while offering amenities that evoke the feeling of relaxed city life.
Center of attractions
This contemporary high-rise development is intended as a home that brings residents closer to the people, places and things that are most important to them. Its strategic location gives residents more time to enjoy their favorite activities without worrying about the hassles of city life such as stuck in traffic for hours on end.
It is a few minutes ‘drive from Ortigas’ large Central Business District and for added convenience for residents, the property is directly connected to an MRT-3 station that can take commuters to various points along the EDSA highway. It will also be near one of the planned stations of the Mega Manila Subway that will traverse Quezon City to Taguig.
What’s more, the proximity to the commercial areas along EDSA and the benefit of a private shopping center right on the property will allow residents to pursue their various passions, be it finding the right ingredients to create a home at home. prepare gourmet meals, enjoy a night out with friends, or shop for the latest trends in fashion and interior design.
SMDC Light 2 Residences makes it easy to enjoy different lifestyles with a wide selection of restaurants and cafes, everyday conveniences with banks, groceries and pharmacies, curated lists of fitness centers, wellness centers, medical clinic, day spas and beauty salons, shops with international brands and even a cinema for the latest blockbusters.
A sense of belonging
SMDC Light 2 Residences is also designed to promote a spirit of community with its amenities suitable for various leisure activities. It features a private urban park designed by award-winning HK-based landscape architect ALN. This serves as a hub for bonding activities that families will enjoy.
Exciting amenities on the nearly acre site include a Central Lawn, BBQ Lawn and Kids Adventure Zone, Lounge Pool with Water Jet seating, event and outdoor party lounges, sun decks and a rooftop deck that offers commanding views of the city .
Fitness and sports enthusiasts can play to their hearts content with the indoor gym and fitness studio, an outdoor gym and yoga deck, a basketball practice area and table tennis courts. There is also space for indoor activities with an entertainment and games room for those who share the same interests.
Shrine of the city
SMDC Light 2 Residences is designed to provide a retreat that combines the elements of city life with a relaxed feeling of coming home. The elegant yet welcoming atmosphere of the lobby is emphasized with a design approach that features graceful and smooth curved accents on the walls and ceiling, along with strategic use of materials such as white marble stone, neutral color palette and mirrors, complementing light wood finishes, reflective materials and accents.
Residents have access to safe, convenient, hotel-like services such as a concierge, front desk services, 24-hour security, comprehensive CCTV coverage in lounges and hallways, an on-site concierge, plus professional cleaning and repair services on request.
Light 2 Residences are perfectly suited for upwardly mobile professionals, with a choice of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 21 to 42 square feet. Success-oriented individuals who value time and convenience and are eager to pursue their varied interests will find a home in the vibrant, contemporary development that suits their lifestyle.
Those looking to invest in Light 2 Residences units can also be assured of worry-free ownership, with long-term rental agreements with SMDC Leasing and short-term rental with Prime Key. Owner representation is also available to overseas buyers. Located along the Mandaluyong stretch of EDSA, SMDC Light 2 Residences is undoubtedly an iconic landmark shining brightly along this vital passageway. Live the good life in this property that will redefine the urban lifestyle.
For more information on SMDC Light 2 Residences, visit https://smdc.com/properties/light-residences/
