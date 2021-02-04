Pucovski ‘touch and go’ as test stars return to Shield

Injured opener Will Pucovski is “touch and go” to be fit for the resumption of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, and Victoria coach Chris Rogers has indicated the possibility that the Test rookie will take the time to fix his damaged right shoulder.

Pucovski made an impression on his Test debut a month ago but has since suffered from injuries, although it was hoped the 23-year-old would be fit to play in Australia’s proposed Test campaign in South Africa.

But with the series against the Proteas postponed, Pucovski and the rest of the Australian Test squad will return to the domestic ranks for the remainder of the season.

A revised schedule for the remainder of the Shield campaign will be confirmed early next week, although Rogers has revealed that Victoria’s first two games – as well as a Marsh One-Day Cup game – will play against an NSW squad like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith , David Warner, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Rogers revealed that Pucovski is still fit enough for their match against the Blues in Sydney – which he expects to begin on February 15 – and the former test opener said the best course of action for the youngster has yet to be determined in the coming months. .

“I think it’s a little touch and go, to be honest,” Rogers said RSN.

Pucovski comes on an injury list with a shoulder complaint

“We’re just trying to see how it settles down and if he’s okay to play some of the cross-bat shots.

“The other problem is what we want to do with him in the coming period? Does he really want to get on top of this and if he does, does that mean some serious medical work and that could be a timeout?

“With such a gap in the schedule, we will have to think about it seriously.”

With the SA tour postponed and Australia now an outside chance to qualify for the mid-year World Test Championship final, they may have to wait until the end of November before playing Test cricket again.

All-format stars like Smith, Warner and Cummins face a busy year of white-ball cricket leading up to the T20 World Cup later this year, but test specialists like Pucovski don’t have much cricket ahead of them, although schedules on both domestically and internationally remain fluid as a result of the pandemic.

While pleased to welcome Pucovski, James Pattinson and Marcus Harris back to his squad after the SA tour’s postponement, Rogers said he needed to reshape his plans for the Shield season’s resumption.

The absence of the Australian test stars would give a large number of young players a shot at Shield level, but Rogers had to recalibrate.

Perfect Pucovski Makes Huge Shield Double

“(It) threw a spanner in the works because there were guys you thought were going to get a chance,” he said.

“But I think it will be good for the league and I think we will see some pretty good cricket.”

There have been talks this week between CA’s powerful unit and its state counterparts to begin charting individual plans for Test Players to return to their state systems.

CA announced the remainder of the domestic schedule in mid-December, which will see Australian cricket’s final season ever ending in a season stretching to the last day of April.

However, that released schedule is expected to change in the coming days, with border closures continuing to create uncertainty for organizers.

It remains to be seen how much of that domestic season the Australian Test players will play, and the next Indian Premier League is expected to kick off around April 11.

The final round of Shield action is currently scheduled for April 6, with the Shield Final taking place April 15-19.

The Marsh Cup, which is currently scheduled to start initially alongside Shield cricket on February 16, culminates in a block of nine matches following the Shield final for the final on April 30.