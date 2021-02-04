The Auburn football recruiting class rankings are the lowest since 2004. Here’s why

Auburn football is not used to seeing “30” next to its name in the national recruiting rankings.

The Tigers signed the No. 7 ranking in the country last year and have finished no lower than 12th since 2009. The lowest-ranked class of the past two decades came in 2004, when it also finished in 30th place.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY:Meet the Auburn Football Recruitment Course (Late 2021)

But that number needs context during a cycle that has included coaching change, workforce recovery, and pandemic. Because while it’s way below Auburn’s usual standard, it’s also a significant improvement from where the Tigers were eight weeks ago.

And it can still rise. New coach Bryan Harsin expected Auburn to end National Signing Day with six additions, but said he “didn’t expect to be ready for the next 48 hours,” as there are still several spots to fill.

“Recruitment never stops,” he continued. That will be a process this semester and it will continue. And that’s only part of where we are now, and it always will be. don’t see that change. “

Auburn’s recruiting class had fallen to 43rd nationally by then Gus Malzahn was fired on December 13, with four-star offensive tackle Caleb Johnson (Notre Dame) and the running back of Armoni Goodwin (LSU) who grew like uncertainty on the Plains. Four-star watch Jaeden Roberts (Alabama) and three-star security Phillip O’Brien (Pitt) left the class after the early signing period began three days later.

The Tigers, who were led by an interim coach that day Kevin Steele and Malzahn’s former staff, signed 12players(one of them, Oklahoma transfer tight end Grant Calcaterra, has since left), including two new commitments. That group was ranked 40th nationally and 12th in the SEC.

At the start of the last week of January, it was ranked 48th.

SIGNING PERIOD DECEMBER:Meet Auburn Football’s Recruitment Course (Early) 2021

LOOKING FORWARD:Holden Geriner, three-star defender from 2022, joins Auburn

Harsin (hired on December 22) and his staff (started January 7 and completed January 27) has not added any players to the 2021 class during that time. But momentum started to build on Saturday when Northwestern edge-rusher switched Eku Leota became the first alliance of the Harsin era.

That led to a series of five pledges for 2021 in five days. Offensive tackle with three stars Colby Smith promised Sunday. Joko Willis, the No. 2 ranked junior college linebacker in the country, did the same Monday. On Wednesday, the Tigers turned over 3-star safety Cayden Bridges, a former South Alabama alliance, and landed 3-star safety. Juwon Gaston, a highlight at Carver High.

All five signed on Wednesday, as did three-star Fort Myers, Florida, wide receiver Tar’varish Dawson, who committed in May and “never hesitated” through Auburn’s coaching change.

“This is a great moment for everyone, especially the university, our football program and each of these players and their families,” said Harsin. “You think about the decision to make a commitment somewhere and be part of what program they decide, these guys who chose Auburn University, they made that simple through relationships with our coaches, the connections they have with them. and then understand that they fit the culture and the kind of people we want in this program. ”

Of course, five three-stars and a transfer don’t do much to close the gap with Alabama, for example, which signed 16 of the top 100 players in the country in the highest-rated league in recruiting rank history. But this is only the beginning for Harsin.

And it is not bad. The Auburn players signed fit needs on Wednesday. Leota has more FBS level (6.5) career pockets than any player on the roster. Smith is the program’s first attacker since 2018. Dawson is an explosive athlete who tried hard to poach Texas A&M.

Bridges and Gaston were both late sleepers with potential for sleepers. The last time the Tigers flipped a South Alabama alliance and signed a defensive three-star defender from Montgomery, they ended up with Roger McCreary and Daniel Thomas, respectively.

“I am very proud of our staff who have done the work to get to where we are today,” said Harsin.

And chances are they aren’t ready yet. The Tigers are considered the favorite to land three-star Philadelphia, Mississippi, running back Jarquez Hunter, who plans to wait until Friday to announce his decision. Landing him alone would make them jump to 27th place, which would be with only 17 players in the class. Auburn’s mean player rating (.8798) is ranked 20th nationally.

He won’t be the only target either. Four-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, who signed with Tennessee in December, but asked for his releaseafter coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired, he was able to re-enter the market. There are more players in the transfer portal than ever.

So while “30” is certainly not a song that Auburn is not used to, it might not be worth hammering too hard either, as the start of Harsin’s first season is still seven months away.

“I enjoy the standards of what we set ourselves and make sure we live those standards every day,” said Harsin. “When that happens and you have a day where people got better and they saw that they got better and the program got better and it’s all happening on that one particular day, there’s a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm.

“That usually spills over into the next day and chances of making that happen again, and if you can get a little momentum that way, then you have a chance.”

Josh Vitale is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can follow him on Twitter at @JoshVitale. To reach him by email,click here.