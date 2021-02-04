What we know (and don’t know) about MLB spring training start, the regular season, and rule changes

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball Players Association decided to reject a proposal from MLB that would have delayed the start of spring practice and the regular season by one month.

While the decision closed the door on a 154-game schedule that would pay players for 162 games while pausing their arrival at camp until March 22 and the first games of the regular season until April 28, there were many questions about the spring training status, regular season, and proposed rule changes will remain.

We asked ESPN MLB reporters Alden Gonzalez and Jesse Rogers to investigate the most pressing issues facing baseball in its bid to return to a full 2021 season after the shortened 2020 campaign.

Teams are scheduled to report in two weeks. What is the chance that the spring training will actually start on time?

Rogers: It increasingly looks like camps will open as planned, with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report for some teams as early as February 16. There are only two things that can prevent this, and probably not.

First, if local governments in Florida and Arizona believe their communities are stepping back and needing to enforce some kind of stay-at-home order, then clubs won’t be able to operate under those conditions.

The other issue concerns the health and safety protocols for the players, as they train throughout the spring amid the ongoing pandemic. Just like last summer, the league and the players association need to agree on how everyone can stay safe and decide how often players are tested and what the protocols are for a positive test. It is likely that everything will be signed off to open the camps on time using last summer’s framework.

Gonzalez: Outside of the local government that implements the kind of health and safety restrictions that would prevent teams from congregating at their facilities – don’t count on it as the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes are fully operational, the latter with partial attendance – it should come from the MLBPA who agreed to delay the start of spring training.

The Cactus League does not have the authority to do this. MLB, which adheres to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and a schedule announced long ago, doesn’t have much room for maneuver either.

The events of last Monday, when the league rejected the league’s proposal to postpone the season, made it strikingly clear: the players want to start on time. Except they change their minds, that’s exactly what will happen.

Is the regular season currently on track to start on time, and how likely is it that it will happen?

Rogers: Yes. Just like the spring training, the regular season starts on time. However, it’s still more than two months from April 1, so things could change – mostly pandemic related, now that postponement negotiations are out of the question.

When you consider that the other major sports leagues could start their seasons, you can expect baseball to do too – unless something big and unforeseen happens.

Why has the MLBPA rejected MLB’s recent proposal for a 154-game delayed start season?

Rogers: Simply put, the MLBPA had no reason to change the calendar. Pitchers were already starting in mid-February and keep in mind that teams are traveling again for games.

The last thing players want is a compressed schedule, and some even wonder if waiting a month will help that much in terms of the pandemic anyway. They will then have to follow health and safety protocols just as well as they do now. The league’s guarantee of full reward is the same as what the players get now.

Gonzalez: I will also add that the extended late season proved to be a major bottleneck.

Another, which gave Rob Manfred extra power to cancel or suspend matches related to the ongoing pandemic, was clarified when the league offered to switch languages ​​on the subject on Monday.

But the MLBPA didn’t want an extended late season, at least not this year. Many players believe that expanded playoffs will only further discourage teams from spending and thus further shrink baseball’s disappearing middle class. And, perhaps more to the point, the union does not want to set the precedent of consecutive years of extensive playoffs entering the negotiations for a new CBA, as this may be their biggest negotiating chip. The cynic’s opinion from the union: If this was really all about health and safety, why should you add an extended late season to the negotiation?

How much time do players really need to prepare for opening day?

Gonzalez: Relievers don’t need much and neither do the position players. The concern is the starting pitchers and whether they would have enough time to build up enough length to safely enter a regular rotation spot during the regular season.

The common theme among players is that spring training in a normal year is actually two weeks too long. You can shave that off and I don’t think you would hear many complaints. Some starters may not be completely stretched if they are, but that can be mitigated by more roster spots early in the season.

There were far too many pitching injuries last year, but many think this was due to the closing in the spring and building up in the summer, more than the “summer camp” was not long enough.

Will MLB take a competitive stance on fans in the stands during spring practice and the regular season?

Rogers: Fan turnout is determined by local councils, but clubs must submit a plan to the divisional office to be approved as consistent with the advice of their health experts.

Spring practice is expected to begin with a limited number of fans across Florida and Arizona, pending local approval. The Boston Red Sox has announced plans to have 24% capacity at their Fort Myers games, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals now have spring training tickets on sale, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals are available. among teams that have announced plans to start spring with a limited number of fans.

While it’s too early to know what the regular season turnout will be like, the Rays are a team that has announced a specific plan – in their case 7,000 fans allowed at Tropicana Field – before the start of the season in April. .

Gonzalez: This is going to be a fascinating element that comes from a year with no fan income, and it will be interesting to watch the five California teams navigate the extraordinarily strict protocols prompted by increased COVID-19 cases coming from the holiday.

Larry Baer, ​​CEO of San Francisco Giants, took the first step there by sending a letter to fans stating that the team “can see a way to welcome our fans back to Oracle Park.” The letter highlighted changes to stadium access, food and drink made exclusively through an app, an “enhanced signage program” that allowed fans to navigate the baseball field while staying six feet apart, and socially distant seating.

The Giants – and the A’s and the Dodgers and the Angels and the Padres – still have a long way to go. But at least we have an early look at what the baseball field experience could be like in 2021.

Where does the Designated Hitter’s decision in 2021 currently stand?

Rogers: From this moment on it will not happen. There will be no consideration of an extended post season for the NL designated hitter. That is obvious. It’s possible that this can change based on how spring unfolds.

For example, suppose multiple teams or even the entire Cactus or Grapefruit League need to be shut down, and pitchers are thrown off their routines. For security reasons, the DH can be implemented. In fact, there is a chance that it is still awaiting such issues. But the league won’t just hand players 15 well-paid jobs without giving anything back unless it has to.

How about extended playoffs? Could we see 14 or 16 teams in the postseason again in October?

Rogers: It’s questionable at this point unless something drastically changes to shorten the season like 2020. It’s a huge bargaining chip for the players – not all like the idea anyway – so it will be part of a bigger discussion for the next collective labor agreement to be negotiated for next season.

How will teams cope if they don’t know the rules that take effect in February?

Gonzalez: In fact, National League teams have been under the impression that the designated hitter will not be implemented for the 2021 season simply because it is the safer approach.

Beyond that, the one thing teams are hyper-focused on is having as much pitching depth as possible (within the financial constraints of their respective owners, of course). A full season would mean a jump year on year from 60 games to 162 games – from a minimum of 510 to a minimum of 1,377 innings. Coaches, executives and medical personnel across the industry are extremely concerned about the threat of injury when such a big leap is looming. There are currently no clear answers for how to attack it.

What other rules are still unclear for 2021?

Rogers: From now on, the 2021 season returns to its pre-2020 rules, with the exception of the three-batter minimum, which was permanently implemented before the pandemic.

However, there is enough time between now and the regular season to bring back seven innings of doubleheaders and a man on second base to start extra innings. Unlike the DH and the extended post season, there’s really no money component to those changes. Since the pandemic is likely to affect games sometime between April and October, the league and players will likely agree to the rules that will help to finish games.

One more to watch: games that start and get delayed due to bad weather are likely to be suspended regardless of when the delay occurs. That way, teams don’t have to restart the game if they’ve played less than five innings.

All this still has to be worked out before Opening Day.