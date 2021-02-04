He can contribute with the bat: Gautam Gambhir chooses Indias XI for first test against England in Chennai





As India prepares for the first test against England, which starts in Chennai from Friday, there are multiple questions about who would take part in the playing XI. The world saw several youngsters from India emerge as heroes as they beat Australia in their own backyard to keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill – all four of the players became household names after the historic achievement on their first-ever tour to Australia. But the big guns of the Indian cricket team are back for the English Tests, including captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner R Ashwin, who missed the Gabba test due to injuries, are also part of the squad. Now the Indian team is in a happy dilemma as to who they want to play in the first two tests in Chennai. But selecting the right playing XI can also be a daunting task. Also read | Can England turn a surprise in the first test? When former Indian cricket player Gautam Gambhir spoke about Star Sports’ Game Plan, he explained which player combination he would go with in the first test. “Five bowlers, one hundred percent. I’ve always been firmly convinced that India should enter with five bowlers under all circumstances. So probably Axar bats at number 7, it’s a direct trade between Jadeja and Axar, Ashwin at No. 7. .8 Ashwin will be really confident after what he did at the SCG, Axar can contribute with the bat. So, India needs about 350 runs and they have the bowling strike to get England out, “Gambhir said. The former left-handed batsman further said he would rest Bumrah for the 2nd Test to keep him fit for the Day / Night Test in Ahmedabad. “I was going to start with Jasprit Bumrah for the first test match. I’ll give him a break for the second and then play him in the pink ball test match,” added Gambhir. Gambhir decided to stick with the opening pair Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. However, there was no room for comeback men Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma in Gambhir’s XI for the first test against England. Both Pandya and Ishant were not part of the Indian squad in the series for Australia. “Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj,” said Gambhir. India will play a four-game test run against England. The two teams will also settle in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos