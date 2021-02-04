The advantage of upside-down tight ends

Fantasy’s tight ending position has been a riddle wrapped in a riddle tucked into a mystery. But maybe it doesn’t have to be. Let’s try to understand it together. You can find Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of the series here.

I am regularly asked for advice from people trying to break into or progress in the fantasy sports industry. Usually people ask how I got started or what suggestions they have to improve their podcasting skills. These are all reasonable and thoughtful questions. One I’ve yet to get is how to give advice to a significant other who wants to play fantasy football, but may not be all that fanatical about researching players.

I can tell you from experience that anything but a championship means you haven’t given good advice. And unlike social media, you can’t just log out. It has made me better to target my advice to a specific audience. It has also given me the freedom to test out some of my late theories. For example, the tight end of the late round has become a recent fascination.

As I entered 2020, I was determined to either reach out early for someone like Travis Kelce or George Kittle or wait until much later – 13th round or later – for a young, upside-down tight ending like Mike Gesicki (sigh), Blake Jarwin ( ugh, injuries!) or Jonnu Smith (could have been better, could have been worse). The logic was that the guys at the top of the draft were more guaranteed to give you great production and the guys at the bottom had the chance to give you a good return on a minimal investment. Meanwhile, that growing mid-tier production offers the middle segment for investment in the middle segment.

If that’s not the dictionary definition of “meh” then I don’t know what it is. We should also all take the Concorde fallacy to heart and not let our fantasy seasons ruin it. But that’s another conversation for another time.

The tight late round end generally falls into one of two categories: veterans with history and young guys with positives. In the first you will find guys like Eric Ebron, Kyle Rudolph and Jack Doyle and players who are drawn up by a combination of muscle memory and name recognition. The latter brings players like Jarwin, Irv Smith and OJ Howard and guys handpicked by the “smart people” to your league.

There is also probably a bucket for Chris Herndon. I’m just not sure what it is.

Either way, the goal is the same: find a gem for a minimal design investment. Most years, at least one is available in the late rounds. Cameron Brate was the surprise of 2016. In 2017 you had Evan Engram. 2018 was Eric Ebron’s year. Austin Hooper stormed into 2019. In 2020, you can choose between Logan Thomas or Robert Tonyan, although both were waiver wire picks rather than draft selections.

There were a few similarities among those players. The first is that they played in pass-heavy fouls. Which duh. Unless your name is Kelce, Kittle or Darren Waller, you are unlikely to be one of the main targets in your team’s offense. Hence, it takes a volume shooter below center to get a decent amount of chances. For the aforementioned late round breakouts, they all played with QBs who were in the top 10 on tries that season. The exception was Brate – Jameis Winston finished 11th.

Moving on, almost all of them were three to five seasons in their careers, and almost all were around 25 or 26 years old. That’s right with the prevailing theory that the learning curve for tight targets is slightly steeper, making them take longer to gain fantasy relevance. Again, there are outliers. Engram broke out as a 23-year-old rookie and has been chasing that statistical peak ever since. Thomas’ explosion in 2020 came at the age of 29. But he’s also a converted quarterback who spent two seasons out of league.

As we gaze into our murky crystal ball for who might be the late round tight ends to emerge in 2021, I have a few suggestions.

Irv Smith, Vikings: He’s probably your favorite analyst’s favorite upside tight. #LetIrvSwerve started sneaking into Twitter timelines last season, despite having to compete with Rudolph. But entering his third season in the NFL and with Rudolph’s future with the Vikings in motion, Smith was able to live up to the fantasy expectations. Cole Kmet, Bears: The love for Kmet started late last season. In the intramural battle between him and Jimmy Graham, Kmet won most of the stats you want in a fanciful ending. He played more snaps and saw more goals – only Graham scored the touchdowns. The Bears can say goodbye to the veteran this off-season, giving Kmet more opportunities. Now we just have to find out who will be the quarterback. Dawson Knox, Bills: Now that we are comfortable with Josh Allen as a passer-by, maybe we can take a closer look at his pass-catchers. 2021 will be Knox’s third NFL campaign, and he won’t turn 25 until mid-season. What’s even more encouraging is that his goal share has increased significantly from week 14 through Buffalo’s playoffs. Adam Trautman, Saints: Like Kmet, we wait and see who Trautman’s quarterback will be next season. But there was enough hype around him when he got out of college and just as much excitement about his prospects when he landed in New Orleans. It would be a surprise to see Jared Cook back in the Big Easy next year, which could allow Trautman to break out into his second season. Chris Herndon, Jets: I admit I’m skeptical here. Maybe it’s because the Herndon Hive feels like it has been buzzing for nearly a decade. In reality, he will only be 25 at the start of the season and enter his fourth year in the league. If Jets’ new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can kickstart this passing game, Herndon meets the criteria of a late round breakout player.

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s an end to our tight-ended round trip. The ending may not be as satisfying as Avengers: Endgame. Maybe next time I’ll try to run Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates through a multidimensional portal to a rousing score. But hopefully this arms you with some solid ideas when you’re on the clock later this summer. In the meantime, remember … the tight ending is not deep. But your thinking can be.

Yes, it is corny. So what?