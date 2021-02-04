Tennis player cops brutal quarantine law after ban





Dayana Yastremska (photo left) has offered to refund Tennis Australia for the flight (photo right) and the hotel’s quarantine after her drug appeal is closed. (Images: Instagram) Controversial tennis player Dayana Yastremska chose to pay Tennis Australia (TA) for her expenses after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her drug suspension appeal. Yastremska caused controversy after traveling to Australia, despite having just been provisionally suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after a banned substance was found in a sample that was not in competition. NEVER SEEN THAT: Tennis fans stunned by extraordinary star failure CAN’T MOVE FORWARD: Brutal reaction to Australian Open ‘nightmare’ But Yastremska took the risk and traveled to Australia, appealing for the suspension from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in the hope that it could be lifted for her. But the ITF turned down the appeal. “The temporary suspension imposed on Dayana Yastremska in the contested decision will remain in effect until a final decision is taken by the ITF,” CAS said in a statement. The ITF said in a statement that Yastremska “is not eligible to compete” pending a final resolution of her case. Yastremska said the positive test was the result of an “contamination event”. Yastremska offers to refund Tennis Australia But in a twist, the 20-year-old said she would pay TA for her expenses after causing a stir. “The urgent proceedings before the ITF Independent Tribunal and the CAS could have lifted my provisional suspension, allowing me to participate in the Australian Open,” she wrote. “That is why I was allowed to travel there. “I cannot express my disappointment about not taking part in the first slam of the year. I am grateful to the authorities for the conditions they have placed on the players in such challenging times. “That is why I intend to reimburse all costs Tennis Australia has incurred on my behalf.” The 20-year-old said she will now focus on proving her innocence. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

