Sports
Goal flooding raises No. 2 Valor Christian hockey to No. 10 Doherty
COLORADO SPRINGS The last time Valor Christian hockey conquered the ice, it was a completely different world. Since the Eagles hoisted the 2020 state championship trophy, things have changed at a global level.
The level of hockey the Eagles play is consistent with those innocent days of early March 2020.
Class 5A No. 2 Valor overcame a bit of a slow start, scoring five goals in the second half alone to take an impressive 7-2 win over No. 10 Doherty.
“Maybe (we started slow) because it was an afternoon game, we got off school early and had an hour bus ride,” said Caleb Pallo. “But the guys were super excited to go out and play our first CHSAA game of the year.”
Ryder Price gave the Eagles (1-0 overall) an early 1-0 lead after firing Doherty goalkeeper Jeth Fogg for most of the first period. The lead was shortlived when Chase Chapman took advantage of a valor puck handling foul to score on a breakaway.
“A critical blunder,” said Valor coach George Gwozdecky. “We didn’t let go of their top player and he just stretched out of the zone and he had 60 yards to carry the puck and get into the leading group. I give them a lot of credit for running and taking what we gave them . “
Less than two minutes into the second period, the Spartans (1-1) took the lead after a wrist shot. They gave up the lead when Price converted after a penalty kick.
Valors Ryder Price buries a penalty to even the match. Prize now with two goals on the day. #copreps pic.twitter.com/XeT4Bz14xg
Daniel mohrmann (@danmohrmann) February 3, 2021
Then the flood started.
Pallo scored the first of his two on Valor’s first power play chance of the match when he connected with a perfect pass from Anders Glossinger. His second goal came from a shot that floated over the Doherty net and landed right in front of him as he stared at a wide open net.
That was the second goal the Eagles scored because the puck was right in front of the net through a lucky bounce.
“The pucks were just there,” Pallo said. “I happened to be in the right place at the right time and hit them in. It helped the team a little bit too. We started flowing after that.”
Seeing the pucks in the net was a welcome sight for the Eagles. They won the state championship game by scoring just one goal due to the excellent play of Fort Collins goalkeeper Sam Simon.
As the Eagles built their lead over the Spartans at the Sertich Ice Hall, confidence seemed to be growing and the Eagles seemed more established on the ice than earlier in the match.
“It’s one of those things where you seem to have an easier time being the one to score,” Gwozdecky said. “You feel lighter on your skates and you feel like you want the puck back on your stick.”
He hopes the feeling will continue on Friday night when the Eagles take on Regis Jesuit and his excellent goalkeeper, Gage Bussey.
This is Doherty’s first defeat of the season, but the Spartans are aiming for a rebound when they face Pine Creek on Friday.
