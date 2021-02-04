Sports
Rutgers recruiting stats have been reversed, but Greg Schiano doesn’t see rankings as everything
Rutgers no longer has to shiver when he looks at the recruitment scoreboard.
The Scarlet Knights had ranked No. 41 of the nations for the 2021 cycle as of Wednesday night, putting them right back on the margins of the program during the second half of Greg Schianos ‘first tenure (Rutgers’ average rankings were about 36th for his last five classes). And they signed a consensus four-star recruit for the first time since 2017 – two actually in Camdens Alijah Clark and Newark West Sides Khayri Banton.
Things are looking good as Rutgers enters the second full year of Schiano 2.0. But the Scarlet Knights do the same. Because nine of the other 13 teams in the Big Ten have signed more four stars (and five stars) than they do, and eight have been ranked ahead of them in the overall team rankings. In addition, there are a whole host of statistics and studies that all point to the same result: to win conference titles and national titles, as Rutgers aims, you need four and five star players, and a lot.
Is the search for more blue chip recruits Schiano thinks Rutgers should dwell on moving to 2022 and beyond? Yes and no.
Rutgers naturally wants the best players it can get. And in many cases, that means targeting four and five star players. But the Scarlet Knights will not inherit talent from FTC.
Were a development program, and I’m not going back for that. That’s who I want to be, that’s who we should be. But what does that mean? That means we will really have two main principles for our entire program: recruit and develop, Schiano said on Wednesday during a National Signing Day video conference with local reporters.
Recruiting is finding the right people who are right for us. If they are five stars that is really good. But we would never take a five star on his offering that didn’t fit our culture. Why? Because that’s not the program we are. We don’t. A five star that doesn’t fit our culture will do more harm than good.
There is also the question of the rankings. Schiano pointed out that nine walk-ons have become captain and eight of them played in the NFL, so recruiting is far from an exact science. The same goes for rankings.
Very few of the recruiting analysts are qualified or have the time to review and evaluate all the tape. So what they use are offers, Schiano said. Now if a guy is just a no-brainer you look at him and he’s the next Randy Moss, I think he’s a five star. But what you come across in college football was a bit different. We don’t just throw offers to get in. I’ve sat on bars where it is. We offer to get in, and if we don’t want to recruit him, just walk away. But we don’t. I don’t believe in that.
The Scarlet Knights made 100 offers to high school recruits in 2021, according to 247 Sports, and signed 21 – roughly a 4-to-1 ratio, as some scholarship slots went to transfers. Rutgers made 320 offers in 2019, former coach Chris Ashs’ last recruiting cycle, and signed 17 – almost a 12-to-1 ration if you consider transfers.
I say take your time, do our evaluation and if we offer them, then we’re all laser-focused on that guy and want to get him, Schiano said. I tell the players that this is a no-obligation offer. If I make this offer, you can commit at any time. I’ll keep you informed. If you fill position, I’ll let you know. But I’ll let the other guys know too. We cannot offer one by one.
James Kratch can be reached at [email protected].
