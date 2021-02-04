Sound pollution interrupts the sex life of cricket | Smart news





From rock concerts to construction noise, people are a rowdy bunch. Studies have shown that it can cause noise pollution health issues in humans, such as hearing loss, stress and high blood pressure. In wildlife, traffic noise affects bats’ and owls‘ability to hunt prey – and now researchers have found that all that noise interrupts the cricket’s mating rituals. A study published this week in Behavioral Ecology detailed how female Mediterranean field crickets (Gryllus bimaculatus) are more likely to choose a lower quality male to mate with when distracted by traffic noise, reports Sara Rigby BBC Scientific focus. Female crickets can tell male cricket qualities and fitness through their courtship songs and make their partner decide based on this information, BBC reports Scientific focus. Previous cricket studies have shown that female crickets are less likely to mate with a male cricket that has a mediocre courtship song, Tara Yarlagadda reports. Inverse. “In this species, we know specifically that the male court song is linked to immune competence, so she [the females] know that if they have a certain high quality track, they are better at surviving disease, ” said lead author Adam Bent, who conducted the study as part of his Ph.D. from Anglia Ruskin University, to Natalie Grover for the Guardian. To see how anthropogenic noise affects the female’s mating decisions, researchers cut off the male cricket’s wings to silence their natural courtship songs. Once placed in a plastic terrarium with a potential female partner, artificial ‘high quality’ and ‘low quality’ courtship songs were played through speakers in different ambient sounds, reports Inverse. When researchers played the ‘high quality’ song with ambient noise, the female cricket more often mate with the males, BBC reports Scientific focus. As the background noise changed from ambient noise to traffic noise, female crickets became distracted and couldn’t tell a winning courtship song from a worthless song. The researchers found no difference in the males’ mating success when they played a low- or high-quality song with background traffic noise, reports Inverse. Scientists say this difference could lead to weaker offspring and potentially affect the overall cricket population. “At the same time, female crickets may choose to mate with a lower quality male, as they cannot detect differences in mate quality due to the man-made noise, and this can lead to a reduction or complete loss of the viability of the offspring. Bent says to the BBC Scientific focus. Robin M. Tinghitella, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Denver who was not involved in the study, says Inverse that the research “adds to our growing understanding of what appears to be the negative effects of anthropogenic noise on the fitness of singing insects.”

